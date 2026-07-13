Olenox Industries Inc.: Olenox Industries Completes Acquisition of PsyLinks Neurotech Corp. to Expand its Applied Intelligence Capabilities

Acquisition adds applied artificial intelligence and data analytics capabilities to support Olenox's technology and digital infrastructure strategy





CONROE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Olenox Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:OLOX) ("Olenox" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated U.S. energy company, today announced the completion of its acquisition of PsyLinks Neurotech Corp. ("PsyLinks"), an applied intelligence company founded by neuroscientists Dr. Michael McLaren-Gradinaru and Dr. Ford Burles.

Under the terms of the Share Exchange Agreement, Olenox acquired all of the outstanding shares of PsyLinks in exchange for approximately $500,000 of shares of restricted common stock of Olenox. Psylinks will now operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Olenox. As part of the acquisition, Dr. Michael McLaren-Gradinaru and Dr. Ford Burles have joined Olenox as Vice President of Technology and Vice President of Product Development, respectively.

PsyLinks is a neurotechnology and applied intelligence company that develops technologies to collect, analyze, and interpret complex operational data. Olenox believes these capabilities complement its strategy of integrating energy production, industrial infrastructure, and digital technologies to enhance operational visibility, improve decision-making, and support future technology initiatives.

"Shareholders should ask one question about any acquisition we make: how does this make us money?" said Mike McLaren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Olenox. "PsyLinks strengthens our strategy of creating more value from the energy and infrastructure we own by applying intelligence across our operations. We believe its technology can help improve how we produce, manage, and utilize our energy and infrastructure assets while supporting the growth of our digital infrastructure initiatives. This acquisition is another step in building a more integrated energy and technology platform."

The acquisition may constitute a related-party transaction under applicable SEC rules due to a familial relationship between one of the sellers and the Company's Chairman. The transaction was reviewed and approved by the independent members of the Company's Board of Directors, with the interested director abstaining from the approval.

About Olenox Industries Inc.

Olenox Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated U.S. energy company operating across multiple business lines, including oil and gas, energy services and energy technologies, including the proprietary Olenox process. The Company is focused on acquiring, optimizing and scaling energy-related infrastructure and operating assets across key U.S. markets, with a strategic focus on bringing low-cost natural gas to high-value end uses, including digital infrastructure and next-generation compute.

About PsyLinks Neurotech Corp.

PsyLinks is a neurotechnology and applied intelligence company that develops closed-loop systems to capture synchronized multi-modal data, interpret it in real time, and provide actionable insights for complex operational environments. PsyLinks operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Olenox Industries Inc. and is expected to support the Company's applied intelligence initiatives. For more information, please visit the PsyLinks Neurotech website: https://psylinks.ca.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits of the acquisition of PsyLinks Neurotech Corp., the integration of PsyLinks' technology across the Company's operations, the development and deployment of closed-loop intelligence, monitoring, optimization and automation capabilities, and the future business, operations and financial performance of the combined company. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such factors include, among others, the ability to integrate PsyLinks' technology and personnel, the timing and success of deployments across the Company's assets, variability in customer demand and pricing, regulatory developments, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Olenox Industries Inc. | Investor Relations: investors@olenox.com

SOURCE: Olenox Industries Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/olenox-industries-completes-acquisition-of-psylinks-neurotech-corp.-to-1190053