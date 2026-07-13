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WKN: 870967 | ISIN: US74144T1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TR1
Tradegate
13.07.26 | 11:41
103,32 Euro
-0,50 % -0,52
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
T.ROWE PRICE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
T.ROWE PRICE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,78103,9815:15
102,88103,8815:11
PR Newswire
13.07.2026 14:30 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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T. Rowe Price Group Reports Month-end Assets Under Management For June 2026

BALTIMORE, Md., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced June month-end assets under management of $1.89 trillion. Net inflows for June 2026 were $0.8 billion, including a large subadvised equity inflow. Net outflows for the quarter-ended June 2026 were $6.5 billion. Quarterly net flows include $0.5 billion of manager-driven distributions.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of June 30, 2026, and for the prior month-, quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of

(in billions)


6/30/2026


5/31/2026


3/31/2026


12/31/2025










Equity


$ 919


$ 919


$ 810


$ 879

Fixed income, including money market


222


221


215


212

Multi-asset


690


691


625


627

Alternatives


62


61


60


58

Total assets under management


$ 1,893


$ 1,892


$ 1,710


$ 1,776










Target date retirement portfolios


$ 622


$ 623


$ 561


$ 561

Q2 2026 EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CALL

T. Rowe Price will release Q2 2026 earnings on Friday, July 31, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 - 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com.

OTHER MATTERS

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.89 trillion in client assets as of June 30, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

T. ROWE PRICE CONTACTS:






Public Relations


Investor Relations

Arminta Plater


Linsley Carruth

410-577-2813


410-345-3717

[email protected]


[email protected]

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

© 2026 PR Newswire
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