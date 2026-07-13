T. Rowe Price Group Reports Month-end Assets Under Management For June 2026

BALTIMORE, Md., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced June month-end assets under management of $1.89 trillion. Net inflows for June 2026 were $0.8 billion, including a large subadvised equity inflow. Net outflows for the quarter-ended June 2026 were $6.5 billion. Quarterly net flows include $0.5 billion of manager-driven distributions.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of June 30, 2026, and for the prior month-, quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
As of
(in billions)
6/30/2026
5/31/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
Equity
$ 919
$ 919
$ 810
$ 879
Fixed income, including money market
222
221
215
212
Multi-asset
690
691
625
627
Alternatives
62
61
60
58
Total assets under management
$ 1,893
$ 1,892
$ 1,710
$ 1,776
Target date retirement portfolios
$ 622
$ 623
$ 561
$ 561
Q2 2026 EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CALL
T. Rowe Price will release Q2 2026 earnings on Friday, July 31, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 - 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com.
OTHER MATTERS
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.89 trillion in client assets as of June 30, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.
T. ROWE PRICE CONTACTS:
Public Relations
Investor Relations
Arminta Plater
Linsley Carruth
410-577-2813
410-345-3717
[email protected]
[email protected]
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group