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WKN: 922244 | ISIN: US3602711000 | Ticker-Symbol: FU5
Frankfurt
13.07.26 | 08:07
20,600 Euro
+0,98 % +0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,80021,60015:14
PR Newswire
13.07.2026 14:30 Uhr
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Fulton Financial Corporation: Fulton Financial Merges Its Blue Foundry Bank Subsidiary Into Fulton Bank, N.A.

Former Blue Foundry Bank customers now have access to full suite of Fulton Bank products, services and financial centers

LANCASTER, Pa., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) ("Fulton") announced the merger of Blue Foundry Bank with and into Fulton Bank, N.A. ("Fulton Bank"), effective July 11, 2026, and the subsequent conversion of Blue Foundry Bank's systems onto Fulton Bank's banking platforms.

"We are excited to welcome Blue Foundry Bank customers to Fulton Bank and to provide access to our full suite of products, services, digital platforms and more than 215 financial centers throughout the Mid-Atlantic region," said Fulton's Curt Myers, Chairman, CEO, and President. "This milestone reflects the tremendous work of our teams who remain deeply committed to maintaining a personalized, relationship-based approach to banking. By combining our strengths, we are better positioned to serve our customers, support our communities, and drive long-term growth in New Jersey."

Fulton Bank has established dedicated support resources to assist customers during the transition and address any questions. Customers are encouraged to visit their local financial center or contact Fulton Bank's Customer Care Center at 1-800-385-8664 for assistance. More details are available at www.FultonBank.com/WelcomeBlueFoundry.

As previously announced, in conjunction with its acquisition of Blue Foundry Bancorp on April 1, 2026, Fulton made a $1.5 million contribution to the Fulton Forward® Foundation-designated to provide impact gifts to nonprofit community organizations in New Jersey.

About Fulton Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., Fulton Financial Corporation is a premier community banking organization and a $34 billion asset financial holding company providing a variety of financial services through its subsidiary bank, Fulton Bank, in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia. At Fulton Financial Corporation, we seek to change lives for the better by building strong customer relationships, providing significant community support and empowering more than 3,300 employees to do the same. Through the Fulton Forward® initiative, we're helping build vibrant communities. Learn more at www.FultonBank.com. Member FDIC.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lacey Dean (717) 735-8688
INVESTOR CONTACT: Pat Lafferty (717) 327-2556

SOURCE Fulton Financial Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.