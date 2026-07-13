

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - SLB (SLB) announced that its OneSubsea joint venture has been awarded a major multi-well engineering, procurement, and construction contract by Eni for Phase 3 of the deepwater Baleine project offshore Cte d'Ivoire. SLB OneSubsea will deliver complete subsea production systems for 13 wells.



Mads Hjelmeland, CEO of SLB OneSubsea, said: 'Through our subsea production system technology and by leveraging our established local presence, we are supporting Eni's efforts to advance a complex, deepwater project efficiently while contributing to the long-term development of offshore resources in Cte d'Ivoire.'



In pre-market trading on NYSE, SLB shares are up 0.93 percent to $48.20.



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