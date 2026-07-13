St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"), a consolidator of specialized equipment and services to the energy, resource, and industrial sectors, with a focus on natural gas-powered solutions that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2, greenhouse gas (GHG), and other harmful emissions, announces a new business relationship with two intermediate Canadian based oil and gas producers.

Enterprise Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Evolution Power Projects (EPP), is pleased to announce the addition of two new clients. Both energy producers have successfully adopted EPP's natural gas-to-electricity solutions, with each completing its initial project. Building on these successful deployments, additional projects are now either underway or in various stages of planning, reflecting growing customer confidence in EPP's technology and execution capabilities.

Evolution Power continues to expand its presence across Western Canada by delivering mobile and semi-permanent natural gas power solutions tailored to energy producers' operational requirements. EPP's Concept-to-Completion approach provides clients with system design, deployment, commissioning, and ongoing support, enabling reliable power delivery while supporting emissions reduction and long-term sustainability objectives.

To support increasing customer demand and a growing pipeline of opportunities, Enterprise is expanding its power generation fleet throughout 2026 which will include the addition of seven FlexEnergy natural gas turbine generators that are scheduled for delivery throughout the third and fourth quarters. These additional units will further strengthen the Company's ability to meet rising customer requirements while preserving the rapid deployment capabilities, operational reliability, and high level of customer service that have become defining attributes of Evolution Power.

"These new customer relationships represent another important milestone in the continued growth of Evolution Power Projects," said Leonard D. Jaroszuk, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Enterprise Group, Inc. "We believe the industry is still in the early stages of adopting natural gas-powered electrification, and we continue to see increasing demand from producers seeking reliable, lower-emission alternatives to conventional diesel generation. The fact that both clients have already advanced beyond their initial projects speaks to the confidence they have in our team, our technology, and our ability to deliver measurable economic and environmental benefits. Our decision to expand our fleet of turbine generators reflects both the strength of our current customer activity and our confidence in the continued growth of this market. We remain focused on executing our growth strategy and expanding our leadership position in this rapidly evolving market."

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services, including specialized natural gas power generation equipment to the energy/resource and industrial sectors. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2, Greenhouse Gas (GHG) and other harmful emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available on the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedarplus.com. For questions or additional information, please contact:

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. The Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Enterprise Group Inc.