St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"), a consolidator of specialized equipment and services to the energy, resource, and industrial sectors, with a growing focus on natural gas-powered power generation solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of a new SPG4 3.2-megawatt natural gas turbine generator to the growing fleet of its wholly owned subsidiary, Evolution Power.

The acquisition represents another significant milestone in Enterprise's strategy of expanding its fleet with larger-scale natural gas generation assets capable of displacing diesel power across drilling, completions, production, industrial, and emerging data center applications.

Delivering 3.2 megawatts (approximately 4,300 horsepower) of dependable power, the SPG4 provides operators with a high-output solution capable of rapid deployment to remote locations while operating on a remarkably broad range of gaseous and liquid fuels. The platform has accumulated more than 12 million operating hours worldwide in mission-critical applications and combines aerospace-derived engineering, advanced control systems, and a rugged package specifically designed for demanding operating environments.

The Company views this initial deployment as the first step in developing a broader fleet of larger-capacity natural gas turbine solutions to complement Evolution Power's existing microturbine platform.

A key differentiator of the SPG4 platform is its ability to be configured for either mobile or permanent installations. Unlike conventional reciprocating generator packages, the SPG4's single-shaft rotational architecture dramatically reduces the number of moving components, maximizing mechanical reliability while delivering exceptional uptime in continuous-duty operations and lower total lifecycle costs. The turbine is equally suited for permanent installations and combined heat and power (CHP) applications, providing customers with a highly versatile platform capable of supporting both temporary and long-term power requirements.

The addition of the SPG4 significantly strengthens Evolution Power's ability to help customers transition away from diesel-powered generation. The turbine delivers substantial reductions in emissions and operating noise while enabling operators to utilize readily available, low-cost field gas. By replacing multiple diesel generators with a centralized natural gas power solution, customers can simplify fuel logistics, improve operational control, reduce maintenance requirements, lower overall operating costs, and achieve increasingly stringent environmental compliance objectives.

The SPG4 is particularly well positioned to transform power generation on modern AC drilling rigs, where operators can now supplement or replace traditional diesel generation with a single natural gas-powered turbine. This approach has the potential to generate meaningful savings through lower fuel costs, reduced transportation requirements, minimized downtime, decreased maintenance, lower emissions, and significantly quieter operations.

Beyond conventional oil and gas applications, Enterprise believes the SPG4 is exceptionally well suited for the rapidly emerging market of modular artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. As demand accelerates for smaller, flexible, and scalable computing infrastructure located near abundant and economical natural gas resources, the SPG4 provides an attractive solution capable of delivering reliable baseload power independent of grid constraints.

"The addition of the SPG4 meaningfully expands both the scale and capability of our natural gas power fleet," said Desmond O'Kell, President & Director of Enterprise Group. "Customers are increasingly seeking dependable alternatives to diesel that improve economics while reducing emissions and simplifying operations. The SPG4 answers that need with a proven, mission-critical platform capable of powering everything from drilling rigs and production facilities to industrial operations and next-generation AI data centers. We believe this investment further strengthens Evolution Power's leadership position in what remains the early, but rapidly accelerating, transition toward natural gas-powered electrification."

The SPG4 turbine has now been received at Evolution Power's facility, where it is undergoing final inspection, certification, and commissioning activities in preparation for customer deployment. The Company expects the unit to be commercially available for customer projects during the fourth quarter of 2026.

The Company continues to see increasing demand for high-capacity natural gas power solutions as producers, industrial operators, and infrastructure developers pursue lower operating costs, improved energy security, and reduced environmental impacts. The addition of the SPG4 further reinforces Enterprise's commitment to providing innovative, reliable, and economically compelling power solutions that support the evolving needs of its customers across North America.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services, including specialized natural gas power generation equipment to the energy/resource and industrial sectors. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2, Greenhouse Gas (GHG) and other harmful emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available on the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedarplus.ca. For questions or additional information, please contact:

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking statements in this news release includes, without limitation, the Company's plans to develop a broader fleet of larger capacity natural gas turbine solutions; the potential benefits and anticipated demand for the Company's natural gas turbine solutions and corporate development opportunities available to the Company. Actual future results may differ materially. The Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Enterprise Group Inc.