New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Circle Shares Come Off 5% Rise After Latest Banking Step

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 13th

Investors are closely following new developments in the Middle East while awaiting fresh inflation data and the start of earnings season.

Circle (NYSE: CRCL) has received final OCC approval to establish Circle National Trust, a federally chartered national trust bank. Executive Dante Disparte will join NYSE Live to discuss what the bank will offer consumers. Shares of Circle closed Friday's session up 5% following the news.

WisdomTree (NYSE: WT) Founder & CEO Jonathan Steinberg will join NYSE Live to celebrate the 20 th anniversary of the firm's first ETF listing on the exchange. Shares of WisdomTree are up more than 50% year-to-date.

anniversary of the firm's first ETF listing on the exchange.

Opening Bell

WisdomTree (NYSE: WT) celebrates the 20th anniversary of their first ETF on the NYSE

Closing Bell

Resideo (NYSE: REZI) showcases the future of its business

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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