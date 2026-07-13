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WKN: A417ZL | ISIN: US1725731079 | Ticker-Symbol: ET9
Tradegate
13.07.26 | 16:02
55,90 Euro
-3,54 % -2,05
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CIRCLE INTERNET GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CIRCLE INTERNET GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,7057,8516:27
55,7556,0516:03
PR Newswire
13.07.2026 15:06 Uhr
144 Leser
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Circle Shares Come Off 5% Rise After Latest Banking Step

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 13th

  • Investors are closely following new developments in the Middle East while awaiting fresh inflation data and the start of earnings season.
  • Circle (NYSE: CRCL) has received final OCC approval to establish Circle National Trust, a federally chartered national trust bank.
    • Executive Dante Disparte will join NYSE Live to discuss what the bank will offer consumers.
    • Shares of Circle closed Friday's session up 5% following the news.
  • WisdomTree (NYSE: WT) Founder & CEO Jonathan Steinberg will join NYSE Live to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the firm's first ETF listing on the exchange.
    • Shares of WisdomTree are up more than 50% year-to-date.

Opening Bell
WisdomTree (NYSE: WT) celebrates the 20th anniversary of their first ETF on the NYSE

Closing Bell
Resideo (NYSE: REZI) showcases the future of its business

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-circle-shares-come-off-5-rise-after-latest-banking-step-302823830.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.