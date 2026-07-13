EQL Pharma AB: Memprex© (methenamine hippurate) license signed with partner for Spain

EQL's key product Memprex© has now been licensed for sale in Spain with Gebro Holding GmbH (ltd), a leading local pharmaceutical company specialising in women's health, gynaecology and urology.

There is currently no product with methenamine hippurate offered in Spain. Memprex© offers an alternative for treatment of recurring urinary tract infections which is both non-inferior to long-term antibiotics and which doesn't increase the risk to develop antibiotic-resistant bacteria since it is an antiseptic treatment rather than an antibiotic.

Spain is a country of approx. 50 million people. For reference, the UK with 68,3 million people had pharmacy market sales of methenamine hippurate close to 13mEUR in 2024.

For the exclusive rights to Memprex® in Spain, Gebro Holding GmbH (ltd) will, subject to reaching agreed sales, pay a six-figure sum in EUR spread over six milestones. The product will be supplied by EQL to Gebro using a transfer price.



About Memprex®

Memprex® is taken as a tablet containing 1g of the substance methenamine hippurate. It is indicated as a prophylactic treatment for patients, mainly women, troubled by recurring urinary tract infections. As a prophylactic treatment Memprex® is taken twice daily by the patient even when the patient isn't showing any symptoms of an infection.



About EQL

EQL Pharma AB specializes in developing and selling generics, i.e., drugs that are medically equivalent to original drugs. The company currently has 47 niche generics (i.e., generics with limited competition apart from the original drug) launched in the Nordic markets. In addition to these, there is a significant pipeline of additional niche generics for launch in 2026 and beyond. The business is currently focused entirely on prescription drugs, including hospital products, mainly in the Nordics and European markets. EQL Pharma AB has its operations in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm stock market. EQL Pharma AB carries out extensive development work in collaboration with leading contract manufacturers and major pharmaceutical companies in the EU and Asia, among others.

About Gebro Holding GmbH (ltd)

Founded in 1947, Gebro Holding GmbH (ltd) is a family-owned pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients' health and quality of life through innovative medicines and healthcare solutions. Headquartered in Austria, with operations in Spain and Switzerland, Gebro Holding GmbH (ltd) is represented in more than 30 countries with its products. The company focuses on therapeutic areas including pain management, rheumatology, respiratory diseases, urology, and women's health. Through its expertise in development, manufacturing, licensing, and commercialization, Gebro Holding GmbH (ltd) works closely with healthcare professionals and partners to bring differentiated treatments to patients while maintaining a strong commitment to quality, innovation, and long-term growth

For more information contact:

Axel Schörling,

CEO & President EQL Pharma AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0) 76 317 90 60

E-mail: axel.schorling@eqlpharma.com

Web: www.eqlpharma.com

EQL Pharma AB (publ) in short

EQL Pharma AB specializes in developing and selling generics, i.e., drugs that are medically equivalent to original drugs. The company currently has 47 niche generics (i.e., generics with limited competition apart from the original drug) launched in the Nordic markets. In addition to these, there is a significant pipeline of additional niche generics for launch in 2026 and beyond. The business is currently focused entirely on prescription drugs, including hospital products, mainly in the Nordics and European markets. EQL Pharma AB has its operations in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm stock market. EQL Pharma AB carries out extensive development work in collaboration with leading contract manufacturers and major pharmaceutical companies in the EU and Asia, among others.