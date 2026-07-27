EQL Pharma AB: EQL Pharma recruits Oskar Karmlid as new Chief Supply Chain Officer (CSCO)

EQL has recruited Oskar Karmlid as its new Chief Supply Chain Officer (CSCO). Oskar will join the team in October 2026 and take over from Martin Kristofferson, who currently leads supply chain on interim basis.

Oskar has spent most of his professional career in consulting, focusing on supply chain and operations. Throughout his career, he has worked with building and developing end-to-end supply chains, improving planning and cross-functional ways of working, driving supplier and logistics set-ups, creating more efficient and scalable processes, and coaching clients throughout these projects and processes. Prior to his consulting career, Oskar spent three years at SOVA, in various supply chain and logistics roles.

CEO Axel Schörling comments

"To me, the recruitment of Oskar completes the upgrade of EQL's management team, with the clear target to prepare the company for its next growth phase. We are currently experiencing challenges across our supply chain which need to be addressed structurally, focusing on upgrading and enhancing internal processes and systems. Oskar's deep knowledge within supply chain, coupled with his analytical can-do attitude, will be instrumental assets for EQL, in its ambitions to create robust and scalable foundation."

Oskar comments:

"'I'm very glad and enthusiastic about joining EQL Pharma. This role gives me the chance to work both strategically and hands-on, bringing together the knowledge and experience I've built over years in consulting with the opportunity to be closer to execution and drive real, lasting impact. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and contributing to building an efficient, end-to-end, future-proof supply chain - one that supports and accelerates EQL's strategy and growth journey. I'm excited to work closely with the team and to be part of shaping this exciting development ahead."

For more information contact:

Axel Schörling,

CEO & President EQL Pharma AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0) 76 317 90 60

E-mail: axel.schorling@eqlpharma.com

Web: www.eqlpharma.com

EQL Pharma AB (publ) in short

EQL Pharma AB specializes in developing and selling generics, i.e., drugs that are medically equivalent to original drugs. The company currently has 47 niche generics (i.e., generics with limited competition apart from the original drug) launched in the Nordic markets. In addition to these, there is a significant pipeline of additional niche generics for launch in 2026 and beyond. The business is currently focused entirely on prescription drugs, including hospital products, mainly in the Nordics and European markets. EQL Pharma AB has its operations in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm stock market. EQL Pharma AB carries out extensive development work in collaboration with leading contract manufacturers and major pharmaceutical companies in the EU and Asia, among others.