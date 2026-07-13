EQS-News: ALTA GROUP d.o.o.
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
ALTA GROUP D.O.O.
Alta Group notes the announcement by Nova Ljubljanska banka d.d., Ljubljana published on 12 July 2026 regarding its intention to lower the minimum acceptance threshold in its voluntary public takeover offer for Addiko Bank AG, from more than 75% to more than 50%.
Alta Group confirms that it maintains its position set out in its announcement published on 15 May 2026 and maintains its decision to tender its shares in Addiko Bank AG into the voluntary public takeover offer of Raiffeisen Bank International AG.
ENDS
For more information:
Media:press@altagroup.rs
13.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ALTA GROUP d.o.o.
|212 Ugrinovacka
|11080 Beograd
|Serbia
|Phone:
|+38113131600
|E-mail:
|press@altagroup.rs
|Internet:
|www.altagroup.rs
|EQS News ID:
|2365042
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2365042 13.07.2026 CET/CEST