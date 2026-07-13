EQS-News: ALTA GROUP d.o.o. / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Alta Group announcement on Voluntary Takeover Offers for Addiko Bank AG



13.07.2026 / 16:45 CET/CEST

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ALTA GROUP D.O.O.

Alta Group announcement on Voluntary Takeover Offers for Addiko Bank AG Alta Group notes the announcement by Nova Ljubljanska banka d.d., Ljubljana published on 12 July 2026 regarding its intention to lower the minimum acceptance threshold in its voluntary public takeover offer for Addiko Bank AG, from more than 75% to more than 50%. Alta Group confirms that it maintains its position set out in its announcement published on 15 May 2026 and maintains its decision to tender its shares in Addiko Bank AG into the voluntary public takeover offer of Raiffeisen Bank International AG. ENDS For more information: Media:press@altagroup.rs



13.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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