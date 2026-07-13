Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
Weekly report on share repurchases from 06th July to 10th July 2026
Name of the
Issuer
Identify code of the
Issuer
Transaction
day
Identify code of
the financial
instrument
Total daily
volume (in
number of
shares)
Daily
weighted
average
purchase
price of
the shares
Market
(MIC
Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
06/07/2026
FR0014000MR3
14 939
69.6189
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
06/07/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 061
69.4770
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
07/07/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
69.5902
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
07/07/2026
FR0014000MR3
15 000
69.5918
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
08/07/2026
FR0014000MR3
15 000
67.1748
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
08/07/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
67.1447
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
09/07/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
67.8878
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
09/07/2026
FR0014000MR3
20 000
67.7235
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
10/07/2026
FR0014000MR3
15 000
69.5691
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
10/07/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
69.5491
CEUX
TOTAL
105 000
68.6859
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260713555001/en/
Contacts:
Eurofins Scientific SE