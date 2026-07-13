Raketech Group Holding plc: Måns Svalborn resigns from Raketech's Board of Directors

Raketech Group Holding Plc ("Raketech" or the "Company") announces that Måns Svalborn has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors with immediate effect.

Måns Svalborn served as CFO of Raketech from 1 December 2019 until 30 April 2026, before joining Casumo as CFO on 4 May 2026. He was elected to Raketech's Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting held on 20 May 2026 and has now accepted the position of CFO at Gentoo Media.



As Gentoo Media is a direct competitor of Raketech, Måns and the Board have concluded that his new position is not compatible with continued service on Raketech's Board of Directors. Following his resignation, the Board consists of Peter Ekmark, Chair of the Board, Clare Boynton, Erik Skarp and Magnus Alebo.



"On behalf of Raketech, I would like to thank Måns for his valuable contributions to the Company, both during his years as CFO and more recently as a member of the Board. We wish him every success in his new role," said Peter Ekmark, Chair of the Board of Raketech.

For more information, please contact:

investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities, and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.