



JAKARTA, July 14, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - National flag carrier Garuda Indonesia is further advancing its service transformation and modernisation with the introduction of a piece-based checked baggage policy, commonly known as the Piece Concept.Garuda's new "Piece Concept" checked baggage policy provides greater clarity on the number and maximum weight of baggage pieces, while offering enhanced allowances based on route, travel class and fare category.The new policy will apply to tickets issued on or after 1 September 2026 for travel commencing on or after that date. Passengers whose tickets are issued before 1 September 2026 will continue to receive the baggage allowance stated on their tickets, including for journeys scheduled on or after the implementation date.The introduction of the Piece Concept marks an important milestone in Garuda Indonesia's ongoing service transformation. Under the new policy, checked baggage allowances, which were previously calculated based on the combined weight of all baggage under the Weight Concept, will instead be determined by the number of pieces and the maximum permitted weight of each piece.This modernised approach provides passengers with greater clarity and certainty when planning their baggage, while offering enhanced value through checked baggage allowances of up to two pieces weighing a maximum of 32 kilograms each, or up to 64 kilograms in total, depending on the route, travel class and fare category.Garuda Indonesia Director of Transformation Neil Raymond Mills said the implementation of the Piece Concept reflects the Company's commitment to delivering a travel experience that is increasingly modern, consistent, transparent and easy to understand."The implementation of the Piece Concept forms part of Garuda Indonesia's broader transformation to modernise our services and provide passengers with greater certainty. Clearer limits on the number and maximum weight of baggage pieces will allow passengers to plan and prepare their baggage more easily, from the initial stages of their journey through to departure," Neil said.For tickets issued on or after 1 September 2026 for travel commencing on or after that date, passengers travelling on domestic routes in Economy Class will receive an allowance of one checked baggage piece weighing up to 23 kilograms. Business Class and First Class passengers will receive an allowance of two pieces weighing up to 32 kilograms each, or up to 64 kilograms in total.On international routes, Economy Class passengers will receive an allowance of two checked baggage pieces weighing up to 23 kilograms each. Business Class and First Class passengers will receive an allowance of two pieces weighing up to 32 kilograms each, or up to 64 kilograms in total.Compared with the previous Weight Concept, the Piece Concept provides increased total baggage allowances, with the level of increase varying by route and travel class.On domestic services, the Economy Class baggage allowance will increase from 20 kilograms to 23 kilograms, while the Business Class allowance will increase from 30 kilograms to 64 kilograms and the First Class allowance from 40 kilograms to 64 kilograms.On international services, the Economy Class baggage allowance will increase from 30 kilograms to 46 kilograms, while the Business Class allowance will increase from 40 kilograms to 64 kilograms and the First Class allowance from 50 kilograms to 64 kilograms.As a result, passengers may receive up to 34 kilograms of additional checked baggage allowance compared with the previous policy, subject to the applicable number of pieces and the maximum weight permitted for each piece.Neil added that the new policy would also support greater consistency across Garuda Indonesia's domestic and international networks. "The Piece Concept is widely adopted across the global aviation industry. Its implementation at Garuda Indonesia is expected to strengthen service standardisation, support more efficient baggage handling and provide passengers with greater certainty, including when connecting to international flight networks," Neil continued.To ensure a seamless transition, Garuda Indonesia encourages passengers to familiarise themselves with the permitted number of baggage pieces and the maximum weight allowed per piece. This will help passengers plan their journeys more easily and make optimal use of their baggage allowances.The implementation of the Piece Concept will continue to be reviewed and refined based on passenger feedback, reflecting Garuda Indonesia's commitment to delivering a more convenient and comfortable travel experience.Passengers are encouraged to review the Piece Concept provisions, including the applicable baggage allowances based on route, travel class and fare category, through Garuda Indonesia's official website at https://www.garuda-indonesia.com/id/en/new-baggage-policy.Passengers may also verify their applicable checked baggage allowance based on the ticket's date of issue and date of travel through Garuda Indonesia's official information channels. Further information is available through the Garuda Indonesia Contact Centre and the Company's official social media accounts."The implementation of the Piece Concept represents another important step towards delivering services that are more transparent, consistent and aligned with passenger needs. Through this modernisation, we aim to provide greater value and a more comfortable and seamless travel experience, while continuing to uphold the highest standards of safety and compliance with applicable aviation regulations," Neil concluded.Contact:PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) TbkCorporate CommunicationsEmail: corpcomm@garuda-indonesia.comSource: Garuda IndonesiaCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.