

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports and imports recorded sharp growth in June, official data revealed Tuesday.



Exports advanced 27.0 percent on a yearly basis after rising 19.4 percent expansion in May, the General Administration of Customs said. Shipments were expected to rise at a slower pace of 18.2 percent.



Similarly, imports reported an annual growth of 36.0 percent, up from 27.4 percent in the previous month. Economists had forecast imports to climb 24.0 percent.



As a result, the trade surplus rose to $125.6 billion in June, marking the highest since January 2025 and also above the expected level of $121.4 billion.



Exports to the U.S. moved up about 14 percent in June. At the same time, shipments to the Southeast Asian nations grew around 35 percent and that to the European Union climbed 18.5 percent.



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