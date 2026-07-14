DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Predictive Labs Unveils Nijinn; Coinsilium Increases Strategic Investment and Accelerates Venture-Building Strategy

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Predictive Labs Unveils Nijinn; Coinsilium Increases Strategic Investment and Accelerates Venture-Building Strategy 14-Jul-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Predictive Labs Unveils Nijinn; Coinsilium Increases Strategic Investment and Accelerates Venture-Building Strategy Gibraltar, 14 July 2026 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset venture builder, is pleased to announce that Predictive Labs Pte. Ltd. ("Predictive Labs"), a portfolio company and strategic advisory client of Coinsilium, has unveiled Nijinn, its first commercial product and a significant development milestone for the business. Following Predictive Labs' achievement of agreed development milestones within the anticipated development timetable, Coinsilium, through its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary Seedcoin Limited, has agreed to exercise options to subscribe for a further USUSD200,000 of preference shares under its existing investment agreement, increasing its total investment in Predictive Labs to USUSD350,000. Highlights -- Predictive Labs unveils Nijinn, its first commercial product, an analytics platform designed for the rapidly growing prediction markets sector. -- Nijinn is designed as an analytics-only platform, providing a neutral data and discovery layer without execution, custody or trading functionality. -- Version 1 is expected to provide five analytical capabilities: Cross-Venue Arbitrage, Informed Directional Trading, Market Making, Performance Audit and Real-World Hedging. -- Early access through the Nijinn Pro whitelist is expected to commence during the Wiki Finance EXPO in Hong Kong on 23-24 July 2026, with broader commercial rollout planned over the following months. -- Following the achievement of agreed development milestones, Coinsilium has elected to exercise its options to invest a further USUSD200,000 in Predictive Labs. -- Upon completion of the option exercise, Coinsilium's total investment will increase to USUSD350,000, representing 7,630 preference shares, equivalent to approximately 11.99% of Predictive Labs' issued share capital. -- Prediction market global trading volume reached approximately USUSD64 billion during 2025, with 2026 trading volume projected to reach c.USUSD240 billion. -- Coinsilium approves a capital allocation framework to accelerate the Company's venture-building activities and support identified investment opportunities. Predictive Labs Unveils Nijinn Nijinn is the first commercial product developed by Predictive Labs, the Singapore-based data intelligence company focused on prediction markets and event-driven finance. The unveiling of Nijinn represents the first major commercial development milestone for the business since Coinsilium's initial investment announced on 16 March 2026. Further information about Nijinn is available at nijinn.io As prediction market trading volumes continue to expand across an increasing number of venues, market data, liquidity and pricing intelligence have become increasingly fragmented. Nijinn has been designed to address this challenge by providing a dedicated analytics and discovery platform that aggregates and analyses information across multiple venues to help professional market participants identify opportunities, benchmark performance and interpret market signals. Importantly, Nijinn has been designed as an analytics-only platform. It does not execute trades, custody assets or hold positions, positioning it as an independent data and intelligence layer serving traders, funds, developers and AI agents participating in the prediction markets ecosystem. Version 1 is designed to provide five principal analytical capabilities: Cross-Venue Arbitrage, Informed Directional Trading, Market Making, Performance Audit and Real-World Hedging. Coinsilium Increases its Strategic Investment in Predictive Labs As announced on 16 March 2026, Coinsilium, through its wholly owned venture-building subsidiary Seedcoin Limited ("Seedcoin"), subscribed USUSD150,000 for 3,270 preference shares in Predictive Labs under an investment agreement that provides for follow-on investments, exercisable in stages and subject to the achievement of agreed operational milestones. Following Predictive Labs' continued progress and the successful achievement of those agreed milestones within the anticipated development timetable, Coinsilium has agreed to exercise its options to subscribe for a further USUSD200,000 of preference shares. Accordingly, the exercise of these options will increase Coinsilium's total investment in Predictive Labs to USUSD350,000, representing 7,630 preference shares, equivalent to approximately 11.99% of the issued share capital of Predictive Labs. The Company retains the right to subscribe for a further USUSD150,000 of preference shares under the initial USUSD500,000 investment stage, exercisable in accordance with the agreed milestone framework and the terms of the investment agreement. If exercised in full, the initial investment stage would increase Coinsilium's total investment to USUSD500,000, representing 10,900 preference shares, equivalent to approximately 16.29% of the issued share capital of Predictive Labs. The investment agreement also provides the Company with additional staged subscription rights beyond the initial investment stage which, if ultimately exercised in full, would increase its interest in Predictive Labs to approximately 29.85% of the issued share capital. Shareholders are referred to the Company's announcement of 16 March 2026 for further details of the investment structure and option arrangements. Coinsilium's investment is complemented by an ongoing strategic advisory engagement with Predictive Labs, as announced 30 April 2026, reflecting the Company's venture-building approach of combining strategic investment with active commercial support to help accelerate portfolio company growth. Commercial Roadmap The dates below represent Predictive Labs' current development roadmap and remain subject to development progress. Early access through the Nijinn Pro whitelist is expected to commence during the Wiki Finance EXPO in Hong Kong on 23-24 July 2026, where Predictive Labs Founder and Chief Executive Officer Johann Evrard is expected to participate in a panel discussion alongside Coinsilium Chief Executive Officer Eddy Travia. A free version of Nijinn is planned for August 2026, with a broader public launch expected during September and the commercial launch of the premium Nijinn Pro tier planned around the Token2049 conference in Singapore in early October 2026. Prediction Markets: A Growing Market Opportunity Prediction markets continue to represent one of the fastest-growing sectors within digital assets and event-driven finance. Industry estimates indicate that global prediction market trading volume reached approximately USUSD64 billion during 2025. Bernstein Research has projected global trading volume of approximately USUSD240 billion during 2026, reflecting the sector's continued rapid growth. Source: https://www.predictionmarkets.org/articles/ prediction-markets-will-grow-to-1-trillion-by-2030-bernstein-estimates/ Through its investment and strategic advisory relationship with Predictive Labs, Coinsilium has established an active presence within the rapidly evolving prediction markets sector, supporting the Company's broader strategy of identifying and helping build innovative businesses operating at the forefront of digital asset infrastructure. Coinsilium believes infrastructure businesses that enhance data quality, market intelligence and informed decision-making have the potential to play an increasingly important role as prediction markets continue to mature and attract broader institutional and commercial participation. Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer of Coinsilium, commented: "The unveiling of Nijinn represents an important milestone in Predictive Labs' development and demonstrates the strong execution delivered by a highly experienced team, led by Johann Evrard, against the roadmap established earlier this year. We are particularly pleased that this progress has been achieved broadly within the anticipated development timetable, providing the basis for us to exercise the next stage of our investment under the terms agreed at the outset of our relationship. Our relationship with Predictive Labs extends well beyond our investment. Through our strategic advisory engagement, we work closely with the management team as they execute their commercial roadmap, and the progress reflected in today's announcement reinforces our confidence in both the team and the long-term opportunity for prediction market infrastructure. We look forward to continuing to support Predictive Labs as Nijinn progresses through commercial rollout." Johann Evrard, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Predictive Labs, commented: "Prediction market volume is growing far faster than the tools around it. Nijinn is built to be the gateway to the sector, the first place you open to find edge, audit performance and compare markets across venues before you ever place a trade. We kept it analytics only, no execution, no custody, no positions, so it stays the neutral reference the market can trust." Strategic Capital Allocation Framework The significant progress made by Predictive Labs since Coinsilium's initial investment, has strengthened the Board's confidence and reinforced its conviction that the convergence of prediction markets, AI agents and emerging agentic technologies represents a significant long-term growth opportunity for the Company.

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July 14, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)