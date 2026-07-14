Coinsilium Group Limited: Predictive Labs Unveils Nijinn; Coinsilium Increases Strategic Investment and Accelerates Venture-Building Strategy -2

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Predictive Labs Unveils Nijinn; Coinsilium Increases Strategic Investment and Accelerates Venture-Building Strategy

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Predictive Labs Unveils Nijinn; Coinsilium Increases Strategic Investment and Accelerates Venture-Building Strategy 14-Jul-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Predictive Labs Unveils Nijinn; Coinsilium Increases Strategic Investment and Accelerates Venture-Building Strategy Gibraltar, 14 July 2026 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset venture builder, is pleased to announce that Predictive Labs Pte. Ltd. ("Predictive Labs"), a portfolio company and strategic advisory client of Coinsilium, has unveiled Nijinn, its first commercial product and a significant development milestone for the business. Following Predictive Labs' achievement of agreed development milestones within the anticipated development timetable, Coinsilium, through its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary Seedcoin Limited, has agreed to exercise options to subscribe for a further USUSD200,000 of preference shares under its existing investment agreement, increasing its total investment in Predictive Labs to USUSD350,000. Highlights -- Predictive Labs unveils Nijinn, its first commercial product, an analytics platform designed for the rapidly growing prediction markets sector. -- Nijinn is designed as an analytics-only platform, providing a neutral data and discovery layer without execution, custody or trading functionality. -- Version 1 is expected to provide five analytical capabilities: Cross-Venue Arbitrage, Informed Directional Trading, Market Making, Performance Audit and Real-World Hedging. -- Early access through the Nijinn Pro whitelist is expected to commence during the Wiki Finance EXPO in Hong Kong on 23-24 July 2026, with broader commercial rollout planned over the following months. -- Following the achievement of agreed development milestones, Coinsilium has elected to exercise its options to invest a further USUSD200,000 in Predictive Labs. -- Upon completion of the option exercise, Coinsilium's total investment will increase to USUSD350,000, representing 7,630 preference shares, equivalent to approximately 11.99% of Predictive Labs' issued share capital. -- Prediction market global trading volume reached approximately USUSD64 billion during 2025, with 2026 trading volume projected to reach c.USUSD240 billion. -- Coinsilium approves a capital allocation framework to accelerate the Company's venture-building activities and support identified investment opportunities. Predictive Labs Unveils Nijinn Nijinn is the first commercial product developed by Predictive Labs, the Singapore-based data intelligence company focused on prediction markets and event-driven finance. The unveiling of Nijinn represents the first major commercial development milestone for the business since Coinsilium's initial investment announced on 16 March 2026. Further information about Nijinn is available at nijinn.io As prediction market trading volumes continue to expand across an increasing number of venues, market data, liquidity and pricing intelligence have become increasingly fragmented. Nijinn has been designed to address this challenge by providing a dedicated analytics and discovery platform that aggregates and analyses information across multiple venues to help professional market participants identify opportunities, benchmark performance and interpret market signals. Importantly, Nijinn has been designed as an analytics-only platform. It does not execute trades, custody assets or hold positions, positioning it as an independent data and intelligence layer serving traders, funds, developers and AI agents participating in the prediction markets ecosystem. Version 1 is designed to provide five principal analytical capabilities: Cross-Venue Arbitrage, Informed Directional Trading, Market Making, Performance Audit and Real-World Hedging. Coinsilium Increases its Strategic Investment in Predictive Labs As announced on 16 March 2026, Coinsilium, through its wholly owned venture-building subsidiary Seedcoin Limited ("Seedcoin"), subscribed USUSD150,000 for 3,270 preference shares in Predictive Labs under an investment agreement that provides for follow-on investments, exercisable in stages and subject to the achievement of agreed operational milestones. Following Predictive Labs' continued progress and the successful achievement of those agreed milestones within the anticipated development timetable, Coinsilium has agreed to exercise its options to subscribe for a further USUSD200,000 of preference shares. Accordingly, the exercise of these options will increase Coinsilium's total investment in Predictive Labs to USUSD350,000, representing 7,630 preference shares, equivalent to approximately 11.99% of the issued share capital of Predictive Labs. The Company retains the right to subscribe for a further USUSD150,000 of preference shares under the initial USUSD500,000 investment stage, exercisable in accordance with the agreed milestone framework and the terms of the investment agreement. If exercised in full, the initial investment stage would increase Coinsilium's total investment to USUSD500,000, representing 10,900 preference shares, equivalent to approximately 16.29% of the issued share capital of Predictive Labs. The investment agreement also provides the Company with additional staged subscription rights beyond the initial investment stage which, if ultimately exercised in full, would increase its interest in Predictive Labs to approximately 29.85% of the issued share capital. Shareholders are referred to the Company's announcement of 16 March 2026 for further details of the investment structure and option arrangements. Coinsilium's investment is complemented by an ongoing strategic advisory engagement with Predictive Labs, as announced 30 April 2026, reflecting the Company's venture-building approach of combining strategic investment with active commercial support to help accelerate portfolio company growth. Commercial Roadmap The dates below represent Predictive Labs' current development roadmap and remain subject to development progress. Early access through the Nijinn Pro whitelist is expected to commence during the Wiki Finance EXPO in Hong Kong on 23-24 July 2026, where Predictive Labs Founder and Chief Executive Officer Johann Evrard is expected to participate in a panel discussion alongside Coinsilium Chief Executive Officer Eddy Travia. A free version of Nijinn is planned for August 2026, with a broader public launch expected during September and the commercial launch of the premium Nijinn Pro tier planned around the Token2049 conference in Singapore in early October 2026. Prediction Markets: A Growing Market Opportunity Prediction markets continue to represent one of the fastest-growing sectors within digital assets and event-driven finance. Industry estimates indicate that global prediction market trading volume reached approximately USUSD64 billion during 2025. Bernstein Research has projected global trading volume of approximately USUSD240 billion during 2026, reflecting the sector's continued rapid growth. Source: https://www.predictionmarkets.org/articles/ prediction-markets-will-grow-to-1-trillion-by-2030-bernstein-estimates/ Through its investment and strategic advisory relationship with Predictive Labs, Coinsilium has established an active presence within the rapidly evolving prediction markets sector, supporting the Company's broader strategy of identifying and helping build innovative businesses operating at the forefront of digital asset infrastructure. Coinsilium believes infrastructure businesses that enhance data quality, market intelligence and informed decision-making have the potential to play an increasingly important role as prediction markets continue to mature and attract broader institutional and commercial participation. Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer of Coinsilium, commented: "The unveiling of Nijinn represents an important milestone in Predictive Labs' development and demonstrates the strong execution delivered by a highly experienced team, led by Johann Evrard, against the roadmap established earlier this year. We are particularly pleased that this progress has been achieved broadly within the anticipated development timetable, providing the basis for us to exercise the next stage of our investment under the terms agreed at the outset of our relationship. Our relationship with Predictive Labs extends well beyond our investment. Through our strategic advisory engagement, we work closely with the management team as they execute their commercial roadmap, and the progress reflected in today's announcement reinforces our confidence in both the team and the long-term opportunity for prediction market infrastructure. We look forward to continuing to support Predictive Labs as Nijinn progresses through commercial rollout." Johann Evrard, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Predictive Labs, commented: "Prediction market volume is growing far faster than the tools around it. Nijinn is built to be the gateway to the sector, the first place you open to find edge, audit performance and compare markets across venues before you ever place a trade. We kept it analytics only, no execution, no custody, no positions, so it stays the neutral reference the market can trust." Strategic Capital Allocation Framework The significant progress made by Predictive Labs since Coinsilium's initial investment, has strengthened the Board's confidence and reinforced its conviction that the convergence of prediction markets, AI agents and emerging agentic technologies represents a significant long-term growth opportunity for the Company.

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DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Predictive Labs Unveils Nijinn; Coinsilium Increases Strategic Investment and Accelerates Venture-Building Strategy -2-

Prevailing market conditions continue to create a more challenging fundraising environment for many early-stage ventures. However, those same conditions also place well-capitalised and experienced venture builders such as Coinsilium in a stronger position to participate in high-quality early-stage ventures on more favourable terms. The Board therefore believes this presents a compelling and timely opportunity to accelerate the Company's venture-building activities while these favourable conditions prevail and has therefore approved a capital allocation framework under which up to 15% of the value of the Company's Bitcoin holdings will be available to support its venture-building activities and associated investment opportunities. This framework will strengthen the Company's ability to act decisively as opportunities arise, while maintaining its disciplined approach to capital allocation. It will also provide the flexibility to progress a growing pipeline of opportunities currently under review by the Board, while also supporting potential further participation in existing ventures. The Company will continue to focus on opportunities offering compelling asymmetric growth potential with the strongest prospects for creating long-term shareholder value. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. +350 2000 8223 Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7881 306 903 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com investors@coinsilium.com AlbR Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Nick Emerson OAK Securities (Joint Broker) Tel. +44 (0) 20 3973 3678 Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company whose shares are traded on the Access segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium works with founders and emerging technology companies as a venture builder and strategic partner operating at the intersection of blockchain, digital assets, decentralised finance and emerging areas such as prediction markets, AI-driven networks and related digital infrastructure technologies.

The Company's model integrates venture building, strategic participation and operational delivery. Alongside selectively deploying capital, Coinsilium takes an active role in supporting and scaling ventures through strategic guidance, ecosystem positioning, partnerships and broader operational support across the digital asset sector. A full overview can be found in the Venture Building section of the Company's website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium's strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to be complementary to and enhance the Company's long-term financial resilience and provide balance sheet strength to ensure a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Risk Statement.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit www.coinsilium.com

About Predictive Labs

Predictive Labs is building the intelligence layer for prediction markets, the native asset class of event-driven finance. The Singapore-based company applies machine learning and relational synthesis to turn fragmented venue data into canonical event-level intelligence for traders, institutions, developers, and autonomous AI agents. Founded by Johann Evrard. Backed by Coinsilium Group.

For further information about Predictive Labs please visit their website:

https://predictivelabs.io/about

Important Notice

Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or "the Company") holds part of its reserves in Bitcoin through its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza"), which is responsible for managing the Company's Bitcoin treasury.

The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") regards digital assets such as Bitcoin as high-risk and speculative, with potential for extreme price volatility. An investment in Coinsilium Group Limited is not an investment in Bitcoin, either directly or by proxy. Coinsilium holds a range of assets, including equity interests in companies operating within and beyond the blockchain sector, and maintains a diversified portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space. This structure provides broader exposure beyond Bitcoin. The Company's exposure to Bitcoin forms part of its broader capital allocation strategy.

Coinsilium is not authorised or regulated by the FCA. While the Board of Directors considers Bitcoin to be an appropriate long-term reserve asset, prospective and existing investors should be aware of the associated risks. There is no certainty that the Company will be able to realise its Bitcoin holdings at expected valuations, and the financial performance of the Company may be affected by movements in the price of Bitcoin. As a result of the Company's exposure to Bitcoin, the market value of Coinsilium shares may also experience significant fluctuations, and the value of investments can go down as well as up.

The decision to allocate capital into Bitcoin, facilitated through the Company's dedicated treasury management structure, Forza, reflects a strategic view of Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset. This approach is underpinned by over a decade of experience operating in the digital asset sector.

In accordance with the Aquis Framework for Issuers pursuing Cryptocurrency Strategies, the Company is required to draw to shareholders' attention particular risks relating to cryptoassets. The Company's exposure to the cryptoasset sector exposes the Company to a number of significant risks, including, but not limited to:

Volatility of the price of Digital Assets, including but not limited to Bitcoin

Digital assets, including but not limited to Bitcoin, are subject to extreme price volatility, with values capable of rising or falling sharply over short periods. This volatility can have a material adverse effect on the company's financial position and results. Investors should be aware that the value of the Company's digital asset holdings may fluctuate significantly, leading to substantial losses. There is no guarantee that the Company will be able to realise its digital asset holdings at expected valuations.

Regulatory Uncertainty

The regulatory environment for cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, is evolving and remains uncertain in many jurisdictions. Changes in laws or regulations could adversely affect the Company's ability to hold, trade, or use Bitcoin. There is a risk that future regulatory action could require the Company to divest its Bitcoin holdings or restrict its operations. Non-compliance with applicable regulations could result in penalties or reputational harm.

Security and Custody Risks

The Company's cryptoasset holdings, including those in Bitcoin, are subject to security risks, including cyberattacks, hacking, and theft. Despite using third-party, institutional-grade custodians, there is no absolute guarantee against loss or misappropriation. Any security breach could result in the partial or total loss of the Company's cryptoassets. The Company may have limited recourse to recover lost or stolen assets.

Liquidity Constraints

Cryptoasset markets, including Bitcoin, may experience periods of illiquidity, which could impact the Company's ability to sell its holdings quickly or at favourable prices. Market disruptions, technological failures, or a lack of counterparties may further constrain liquidity. In such scenarios, the company may be forced to accept lower prices or delay transactions. This could adversely affect the Company's financial performance.

Reputational Risks

The association with the cryptoasset sector, including Bitcoin, may expose the Company to reputational risks. Negative perceptions arising from links to illicit activity, cybercrime, or regulatory scrutiny could impact stakeholder confidence. Adverse media coverage or public opinion may affect the company's relationships with investors, customers, or partners. Reputational damage could have long-term consequences for the business.

Market Acceptance and Adoption

The value and utility of cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, depends on its continued acceptance by users, merchants, and investors and its perception as a store of value. Any decline in adoption or negative trends in public perception could reduce demand and depress prices. Technological changes or superior alternatives could also undermine bitcoin's position. The Company's exposure to cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, may therefore become less valuable or obsolete.

Counterparty Risk

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