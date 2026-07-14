

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Land Company PLC (BLND.L), a British commercial property company, Tuesday in its trading update, said that it has recorded higher leasing for the first quarter compared to previous passing rent.



Further, the company reiterated its earnings outlook for fiscal 2027.



Leasing of 567,000 sq ft, 4.8 percent higher of ERV and 8.7 percent ahead of previous passing rent was completed.



A 1.1m sq ft, 6.8 percent ahead of ERV and 15.9 percent ahead of previous passing rent is under offer.



Looking forward to the full year, the real estate company continues to expect an underlying EPS of at least 30.5p underpinned by like-for-like net rental growth at the top end of its 3-5 percent target range.



The company also mentioned that a 3-5 percent ERV growth is expected across the portfolio.



On Monday, BLND.L shares closed at 422.40 pence, down 0.33% on the London Stock Exchange.



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