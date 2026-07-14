The partnership introduces The Mind in Range Collection, a set of tailored mindfulness resources available at no cost to the diabetes community, including a meditation series, a breathing exercise, and a new Calm Sleep Story narrated by Omnipod user and fashion model Lila Moss, designed to help listeners unwind and feel supported

With 359 million people worldwide living with an anxiety disorder1, and people with diabetes being 20% more likely to develop anxiety2, this initiative reinforces Insulet's commitment to whole-person care and positions mental health as essential to diabetes management

The integrated content collaboration is the first-of-its-kind between Calm and a MedTech company, built on Insulet's global research showing the essential role emotional well-being plays in diabetes management

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products, today announced a global partnership with Calm, a leading consumer mental health company, to provide emotional well-being resources for people living with diabetes, their caregivers, and healthcare professionals. The partnership launches Calm's first-ever integrated content partnership and collection with a MedTech company, introducing bespoke mindfulness content, The Mind in Range Collection. The collection includes short meditations, a breathing exercise, and a new Calm Sleep Story, designed specifically for the diabetes community.

"The unmet needs and daily realities of people living with diabetes shape how we innovate and who we choose to partner with," said Manoj Raghunandanan, Chief Growth Officer at Insulet. "Living with this condition requires constant decisions, and over time that responsibility can create real stress and anxiety. Global data suggest that nearly 80% of people living with diabetes suffer burnout from the emotional strain and demands of daily management. We hold ourselves to a clear standard: do more for people while asking less of them. Partnering with Calm recognizes the emotional dimension of diabetes and expands the support we provide beyond physical outcomes."

Available on the Calm app and website beginning today, the collection features a suite of free-to-access mindfulness tools created for the diabetes community, which includes:

A Sleep Story narrated by Lila Moss , fashion model and Omnipod user living with type 1 diabetes. Lila shares a soothing narrative that helps listeners unwind and feel supported as they drift to sleep

, fashion model and Omnipod user living with type 1 diabetes. Lila shares a soothing narrative that helps listeners unwind and feel supported as they drift to sleep A series of guided meditations to help manage stress and restore balance during moments of overwhelm

to help manage stress and restore balance during moments of overwhelm A breathing exercise designed to calm the mind and body, ideal for quick resets throughout the day

Global research3 from Insulet shows most people with diabetes want more holistic care-yet mental health needs remain overlooked.

66% of people with diabetes and 46% of caregivers report poor-quality sleep driven by diabetes-related stress and anxiety

of people with diabetes and of caregivers driven by 62% of people with type 1 diabetes and 60% with type 2 diabetes say they want support that includes mental health and mindfulness

of people with type 1 diabetes and with type 2 diabetes say they that includes mental health and mindfulness Among those using mindfulness tools, 39% report less stress and 33%less anxiety and fewer sleep problems

Studies show that mindfulness-based stress reduction can meaningfully reduce stress for people with diabetes over time. Through this partnership, Insulet and Calm aim to normalize conversations around well-being and mental health in diabetes care and make mindfulness simple and accessible.

"Mindfulness can play a powerful role in improving quality of life for people living with diabetes," said Dr. Chris Mosunic, Calm Chief Clinical Officer. "By combining Calm's expertise in this area with Insulet's leadership in diabetes technology, we're delivering tools and support that reduce cognitive burden and relieve emotional stress to improve mental wellness."

This partnership reinforces Insulet's position as a brand that prioritizes whole-person care and empowers healthcare professionals with credible, evidence-based resources to support their patients' emotional well-being. The initiative will roll out globally with bespoke content available on the Calm and Calm Sleep apps and promoted across Omnipod and Calm channels throughout the year.

To learn more and explore the free guided meditations, breathing exercise, and Lila Moss's new sleep story, visit the Omnipod Calm page at omnipod.com/calm

1 World Health Organization, World mental health today, 2025

2 Putting wellbeing at the core of diabetes care, The Lancet Diabetes Endocrinology, Volume 12, Issue 12, 865

3 The Global survey results are based upon the responses of 9,656 workers and workers with type 1 or type 2 diabetes across more than 10 sectors in Germany, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States, Denmark, Australia, Canada, and France. Censuswide conducted an online survey on behalf of Insulet between Sept. 11 and Sept. 29, 2025. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.

©2026 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod is a registered trademark of Insulet Corporation. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of third party trademarks does not constitute an endorsement or imply a relationship of other affiliation.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the tubeless disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet's flagship innovation, the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, integrates with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and can be controlled by a compatible personal smartphone in the U.S. or by the Omnipod 5 Controller. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, visit: insulet.com and omnipod.com.

About Calm:

Calm is a leading consumer mental health company on a mission to support everyone on every step of their mental health journey. Known for its flagship consumer app-ranked #1 in its category with over 180 million downloads and availability in 10 languages across nearly 190 countries-Calm helps people sleep better, stress less, and live more mindfully through content and resources from experts and beloved celebrity voices. Building on this foundation, Calm has created a broader portfolio including evidence-based solutions like Calm Health, which is offered through employers, health plans and providers and designed to expand access to mental health and sleep support, boost benefits engagement, and drive positive health outcomes. Today, Calm supports more than 100K organizations and reaches over 39 million covered lives through Calm Health. Calm has been recognized as a TIME100 Most Influential Company and one of Fast Company's Brands That Matter. Learn more at calm.com.

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