Dutch legal professionals gain access to additional content sources in the Libra by Wolters Kluwer AI workspace, powering a new generation of AI-driven legal work

Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory today announced the integration of its Legal Intelligence multi-content-provider platform with the Libra by Wolters Kluwer AI workspace in the Netherlands. Dutch legal professionals will now be able to access more than 5000 additional pieces of expert legal content from Wolters Kluwer and third-party content providers as well as public sources in addition to the existing content offerings in Libra.

"By bringing Legal Intelligence into Libra, we move beyond traditional search to truly integrated, AI-driven workflows," said Rimco Spanjer, Vice President Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory Benelux. "Combining our authoritative content with trusted third-party sources in one AI workspace enables legal professionals to work smarter every day."

The integration will include trusted legal content from Kluwer Law International, Ars Aequi, Amsterdam University Press, Celsus Juridische uitgerij, Iustitia Scripta, M.A.D.Lex, MOC Uitgeverij, NL-Fiscaal and WJS Uitgevers.

"In legal work, AI only unveils its real power when combined with trusted sources," said Viktor von Essen, CEO of Libra by Wolters Kluwer. "By integrating Legal Intelligence into the Libra workspace, we add expert content from Wolters Kluwer and other renowned sources of truth in a way that it remains fully transparent and traceable."

The Libra by Wolters Kluwer AI workspace combines AI functionalities for drafting, review and analysis in one unified environment. It was recently integrated with Wolters Kluwer's InView Legal in Belgium and Kleos solutions following a successful launch in the Netherlands and nine other jurisdictions across Europe earlier this year. AI capabilities remain closely linked to underlying sources, ensuring that users retain full visibility into verifiable and citable content.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Frederick Assmuth

Director Branding Communications Europe

Legal Regulatory

frederick.assmuth@wolterskluwer.com

+49 2233 3760-7634