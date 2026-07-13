TRATON SE: Preliminary operating result for Q2 2026 exceeds market expectations
Munich, July 13, 2026 - According to preliminary figures, the TRATON GROUP achieved an adjusted operating result of €957 million in the second quarter of 2026, which corresponds to an adjusted operating return on sales (RoS) of 8.1%. This significantly exceeds the current market expectations (based on the latest analyst consensus).
The better-than-expected performance was primarily driven by International Motors, where additional tariff-related receivables were recognized in Q2 2026, which was not cash-flow-relevant.
Due to the usual seasonal pattern, with a stronger contribution expected in the second half of the year, Net Cash Flow of TRATON Operations in Q2 2026 was lower than market expectations according to preliminary figures.
|Q1 2026
Actual
|Q2 2026
Preliminary
|Consensus
Q2 2026
|TRATON GROUP Operating result (adjusted) (in € million)
|582
|957
|763
|TRATON GROUP Operating RoS (adjusted) (in %)
|5.7
|8.1
|6.6
|International Motors Operating result (adjusted) (in € million)
|-71
|115
|-21
|International Motors RoS (adjusted) (%)
|-4.0
|5.6
|-1.0
|TRATON Operations Net Cash Flow (in € million)
|-250
|-18
|283
Detailed figures for the second quarter 2026 and the Half-Year Financial Report will be published on July 23, 2026. They will be available here: https://ir.traton.com/en/publications
The consensus as of July 10, 2026, is available on the TRATON Investor Relations website at: https://ir.traton.com/en/share
The key performance indicators mentioned in this release are defined in the TRATON Annual Report 2025 on pages 35 to 38.
Contact
Ursula Querette
Head of Investor Relations
M +49 152 02152400
ursula.querette@traton.com
TRATON SE
Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany
www.traton.com
With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group's product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. "Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.": this intention underlines the Company's ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group's commercial growth.