Entree Resources Ltd: Entrée Resources Announces Details of Chief Executive Officer Transition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSX:ETG; OTCQB:ERLFF - the "Company" or "Entrée") today announces it has selected Mr. Chris Adams to replace Stephen Scott as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

As disclosed in the Company's News Release dated May 14, 2026, Mr. Scott will be retiring from his current position and as a director of the Company after more than 10 years of exceptional service. Mr. Adams will step into the role effective July 17, 2026, which is also Mr. Scott's last day of employment. Mr. Scott will continue to be engaged under an Advisory Services Agreement to provide support to the incoming Chief Executive Officer to ensure a seamless transition.

Alan Edwards, the Non-Executive Chair of the Company commented, "After conducting a search for a new CEO, Chris quickly emerged as the Board's preferred candidate. Chris has served as a non-executive director of the Company since January of this year, gaining valuable insight into the business and the joint venture asset in Mongolia. The Board is extremely pleased Chris has agreed to join the management team. Given his extensive background in mining finance, we are excited to see what the future holds for Entrée and its shareholders under his guidance. I would also like to personally take this opportunity to thank Steve for his vision and demonstrated leadership, as well as his friendship, over the last decade. While he will be missed, we wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement".

Stephen Scott, President and CEO of the Company commented, "Transitioning and leading this evolving company alongside a dedicated and talented management team has been a great privilege. I am deeply grateful to the Board - current and former members included - for its guidance over the past ten plus years. I must also acknowledge and thank all our shareholders and stakeholders for their trust and patience during my tenure as President and CEO. As a significant and supportive shareholder of the Company, I am retiring with full confidence that Chris and the rest of the management team will continue to build upon past successes".

Chris Adams is a mining finance professional and corporate director with over 35 years of industry experience. As head of Mining Finance for the Americas with Macquarie Group Limited, he led teams to evaluate and execute equity investments and loans to mining development projects around the world and marketed commodity derivatives. Prior to Macquarie, Mr. Adams worked in mining investment banking in Canada and Australia for both Macquarie and CIBC. He holds a B.Com. degree from McGill University, an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the CFA designation.

ABOUT ENTRÉE RESOURCES LTD.

Entrée Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mining company with a unique carried joint venture interest on a significant portion of one of the world's largest copper-gold projects - the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia. Entrée has a 20% or 30% carried participating interest in the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture, depending on the depth of mineralization. Royal Gold (through its wholly owned subsidiary International Royalty Corporation) and Rio Tinto are major shareholders of Entrée, beneficially holding approximately 24% and 16% of the shares of the Company, respectively. More information about Entrée can be found at www.EntreeResourcesLtd.com.

FURTHER INFORMATION

David Jan

Investor Relations

Entrée Resources Ltd.

Tel: 604-687-4777 | Toll Free: 1-866-368-7330

E-mail: djan@EntreeResourcesLtd.com

This News Release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budgeted", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". While the Company has based this forward-looking information on its expectations about future events as at the date that such information was prepared, the information is not a guarantee of Entrée's future performance and is based on certain assumptions.

Risks, uncertainties, and factors which could cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information are discussed in the Company's most recently filed MD&A and in the Company's Annual Information Form for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, dated March 5, 2026 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information except as required under applicable securities laws.