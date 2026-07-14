

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to 0.6939 against the U.S. dollar, 112.61 against the yen and 1.6423 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6920, 112.39 and 1.6452, respectively.



Against the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged up to 0.9804 from a recent near 2-week low of 0.9783.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.70 against the greenback, 113.00 against the yen, 1.62 against the euro and 0.99 against the loonie.



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