

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 4-week high of 0.5799 against the U.S. dollar and a 3-1/2- month high of 1.1955 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5764 and 1.2005, respectively.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi advanced to near 1-1/2-month highs of 94.10 and 1.9653 from Monday's closing quotes of 93.62 and 1.9750, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.60 against the greenback, 1.17 against the aussie, 95.00 against the yen and 1.94 against the euro.



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