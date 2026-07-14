

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to nearly a 4-week high of 1.4116 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4150.



Against the yen and the euro, the loonie advanced to near 5-week highs of 115.01 and 1.6075 from Monday's closing quotes of 114.80 and 1.6106, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.39 against the greenback, 116.00 against the yen and 1.60 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News