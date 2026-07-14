TELANA RENEWS MICROSOFT AZURE EXPERT MSP STATUS

Independent assessment validates Telana's top-tier cloud capabilities, robust governance frameworks, and unique capacity to rebalance the "Run/Drive" ratio for technology functions.

LONDON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telana, a market-leading technology consultancy today announced the successful renewal of its Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) status. The accreditation follows a rigorous, independent audit that evaluated Telana's operational proficiency, engineering depth, and ability to deliver high-impact cloud business outcomes at scale.

The Microsoft Azure Expert MSP programme is the highest tier of recognition available to cloud managed service providers globally. It is designed to identify and promote elite partners that demonstrate deep technical expertise across the full cloud implementation and operations lifecycle-spanning strategy, architecture, migration, continuous cost-optimisation, and secure governance. The accreditation represents a highly exclusive tier of Microsoft partners in the UK, placing Telana in the top percentile of cloud experts nationwide.

"The Azure Expert MSP process and requirements set an incredibly high bar, so this is another magnificent milestone in our relentless pursuit for excellence, and our commitment to the Microsoft partnership" said Andre Azevedo, CEO of Telana. "Most technology functions today are stuck in a 'reactive trap' where so much of their time and budget is swallowed up by firefighting and keeping the lights on. This leaves almost no capacity or oxygen to drive the business forward with AI and strategic innovation. Partnering with Telana helps with improving what we call the run/drive ratio."

"To help customers do both jobs effectively, we bring a wealth of AI and digital solutions expertise, paired with a solid Managed Services capability to take the toil out of running the business. " Azevedo continues. "These capabilities play a critical role here, helping them get control and stabilise their operations at the outset. The Azure Expert MSP status is living proof that customers can trust us to do so."

The renewal reinforces Telana's market-leading compliance and security footprint. Telana continues to demonstrate compliance against international standards, including ISO 9001 (Quality Management), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), ISO 27001 (Information Security Management), ISO 27018 (PII Protection in Cloud Services), and ISO 20000 (IT Service Management), alongside active certifications for UK Cyber Essentials and Cyber Essentials Plus.

This accreditation verifies Telana's capabilities across more than 950 distinct cloud service parameters, encompassing sophisticated cloud networking, advanced data platforms, secure migrations, and Azure AI infrastructure. Microsoft established the Azure Expert MSP programme to differentiate partners capable of delivering the full Azure cloud lifecycle-from initial migration through to automated optimisation and ongoing management.

About Telana

Telana is a technology consultancy that helps mid-sized tech functions rebalance the run/drive ratio. We believe ambitious tech functions have two jobs: run the technology that keeps the business moving, and drive the innovation that takes it forward. But, most technology functions are struggling to do both jobs effectively; and when tech gets stuck, the business pays the price.

As a top-tier partner of Microsoft and Google Cloud, and market leaders for AI, data, cloud, and managed services, Telana partners with some of the UK's most ambitious organisations to reduce toil, modernise platforms, and deliver secure, scalable AI and innovation solutions. By combining strategic thinking with deep delivery muscle, Telana rebalances technology functions to be smart before they are expensive.

Website: https://telana.com

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