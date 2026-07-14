Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (OTCQB: ZAUIF) (FSE: K19) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce the commencement of a new diamond drilling program at its flagship Arthington discovery, a cornerstone of the Company's district-scale 2026 exploration strategy along the highly prospective 16-kilometre Monterra Trend (Map 1) at the Todi Gold Project in Liberia.

Key Objectives:

The program is expected to comprise a minimum of 3,000 metres of drilling, with scope to expand to as much as 5,000 metres depending on assay results and the continuity of mineralization encountered.

Exploration will be completed using a diamond drill rig, with the possibility of adding a second rig in Q4 2026 to accelerate drilling and turnaround of results.

Drilling at Arthington will run concurrently with the Company's ongoing exploration activities at the Ben Ben to Youth Camp targets located along strike to the southeast.

This program is designed to: aggressively expand known mineralization both along strike and at depth (Map 1), sharpen geological confidence through materially increased drill density, and drive the Company toward a planned mineral resource estimate.

Critically, drilling is also intended to demonstrate the broader scale potential of the Arthington discovery and, together with the ongoing exploration at the Ben Ben and Youth Camp targets, unlock the substantial district-scale opportunity across the Monterra Trend.

"We are extremely excited to commence this next phase of drilling at our flagship Arthington discovery," stated David Kol, President & CEO of Zodiac Gold. "Following three highly successful drilling campaigns totaling more than 6,800 metres and an exceptional mineralization hit rate, we believe Arthington is evolving into a significant gold system with substantial growth potential. This 3,000-metre program is designed to materially expand the known mineralized footprint along strike and at depth while increasing drill density in support of our planned mineral resource estimate, and we are prepared to increase the program to as much as 5,000 metres should results continue to warrant it.

Importantly, we believe this new drill campaign has the potential to significantly increase our resource base and further demonstrate the district-scale nature of the Monterra Trend. With more than 16 kilometres of highly prospective strike length and multiple mineralized targets already identified, we are only beginning to unlock the value of the Monterra Trend. As we continue to advance Arthington and simultaneously explore the Ben Ben to Youth Camp corridor, as well as our ongoing regional exploration programs, we believe Zodiac is positioning itself to define a substantial gold district capable of supporting long-term growth and creating significant value for our shareholders."







Map 1: Location of Arthington within the 16km Monterra Trend and Planned Drilling at Arthington

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/305048_a98adb36f45f78bd_001full.jpg

Arthington Discovery Key Exploration Highlights to Date

6,836m completed in 39 diamond drill holes.

A series of northwest-trending mineralized zones dipping to the southwest, hosted in sheared amphibolite on the regional-scale Todi Shear Zone, are interpreted to extend for 850m on a northwest trend.

Significant intersections reported in 37 holes of 39 holes (Map 2); an exceptional hit rate for an early-stage greenfield discovery. Highlights include wide zones with intervals of exceptional grade up to 55.90 g/t Au: 18.00 metres at 4.67 g/t Au (including 1.00 metre at 55.90 g/t Au). 9.65 metres at 7.50 g/t Au (including 3.00 metres at 20.36 g/t Au). 6.00 metres at 10.60 g/t Au (including 3.00 metres at 20.45 g/t Au). 25.90 metres at 2.10 g/t Au (including 9.14 metres at 4.20 g/t Au).

Total +4km soil anomaly at the Arthington target. +3km of soil anomalism to the west of the current model for the Arthington discovery.

A single drill hole 1.1km to the west of the modelled mineralized zones returned 1.05m at 8.98 g/t Au and 7m at 0.33 g/t Au. The sampling of 13 trenches to the west of the Arthington discovery returned grades up to 32.8 g/t Au. Channel sampling in an artisanal pit 340m west of the Arthington discovery returned results of 17m at 0.7 g/t Au, including 4m at 1.99 g/t Au and 1m at 1.47 g/t Au.







Map 2: Previous results from the Arthington discovery with interpreted mineralized zones (2025 Phase 3 drilling highlighted)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/305048_a98adb36f45f78bd_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

Tom Dowrick, Director of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information contained in this release.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (OTCQB: ZAUIF) (FSE: K19) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Gold Project in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi Gold Project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets, of which two have been drilled delivering high-grade gold intercepts.

For further information, please visit the Zodiac Gold website at www.zodiac-gold.com or contact:

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305048

Source: Zodiac Gold Inc.