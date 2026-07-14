

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $8.748 billion, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $6.879 billion, or $0.90 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.0% to $31.558 billion from $27.443 billion last year.



Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $8.748 Bln. vs. $6.879 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.21 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue: $31.558 Bln vs. $27.443 Bln last year.



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