

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Amidst escalating U.S.-Iran tensions and renewed fears of a fuel-led inflationary spiral, market spotlight is on the latest consumer price inflation readings due from the U.S. as well as the Congressional monetary policy testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh.



Fed Chair Kevin Warsh would testify before the House Financial Services Committee on July 14 and the Senate Banking Committee on July 15.



Wall Street Futures are trading in a mildly negative territory. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading in the red. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a positive note.



Dollar Index has edged down from the flatline. Bond yields mostly hardened. The likelihood of a quarter percent interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve on July 29, as revealed by the CME FedWatch tool is currently at 36.9 percent versus 33.7 percent a day earlier.



Crude oil price benchmarks have extended gains amidst unabated hostilities in the Middle East and the disruption in oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Gold prices have increased. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,203.00, down 0.56% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,510.00, down 0.08% Germany's DAX at 24,934.75, down 0.61% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,477.69, down 0.20% France's CAC 40 at 8,309.47, down 0.66% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,234.25, down 0.59% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 67,743.50, up 0.74% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,808.50, up 0.00% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,967.13, up 1.36% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,340.73, up 0.52% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,856.83, up 0.73%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 101.12, down 0.11% EUR/USD at 1.1393, up 0.11% GBP/USD at 1.3375, up 0.20% USD/JPY at 162.25, down 0.09% AUD/USD at 0.6942, up 0.33% USD/CAD at 1.4104, down 0.37%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.622%, up 0.26% Germany at 3.0984%, up 0.89% France at 3.912%, up 0.98% U.K. at 5.0276%, up 1.13% Japan at 2.686%, down 3.38%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $87.27, up 4.77% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $80.97, up 3.62% Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,026.70, up 0.52% Silver Futures (Sep) at $58.25, up 0.48%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $62,789.34, down 0.30% Ethereum at $1,799.26, up 1.04% BNB at $570.43, up 0.16% XRP at $1.06, down 0.87% Solana at $75.44, down 1.24%



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