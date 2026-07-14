

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Hungarian parliament has passed a constitutional amendment requiring the removal of President Tamas Sulyok from office.



The Parliament approved the 17th amendment to the constitution by a 139-6 vote Monday.



Deputies of the now opposition Fidesz party boycotted the vote and walked out of the parliament, accusing the ruling Tisza party of building a tyranny.



Sulyok, a loyalist of former prime minister Viktor Orbán who lost power in April after 16 years, argued that the Seventeenth Amendment violates the principles of the rule of law, democracy and the separation of powers.



The amendment becomes valid once the president signs it. It is yet to be seen if he will do so or refer it to the Constitutional Court.



The 17th amendment also proposes to end the term of the head of the Constitutional Court Péter Polt.



Prime Minister Péter Magyar, whose Tisza party came to power with a landslide victory in April, accused that under the rule of former prime minister Viktor Orbán, everything had been subordinated to one man's will and political survival.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News