

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Ten major powers of Europe have announced the establishment of the Integrated Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition.



In a Joint Declaration, the leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom said they are launching the new defense initiative recognizing the growing threat posed by ballistic missiles and the increasing importance of defense capabilities for the security of the European continent.



The leaders called the Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition as 'purely defensive'. 'We do this not against any people, but in defense of our own.'



The Coalition aims to build a shared anti-ballistic missile capacity for Europe and support relevant contributory activities by bringing together their defense industrial base, research, and operational experience.



The leaders said they believe that the protection of Europe requires a global solution of integrated missile defense architecture to deter and defeat future missile threats - developed through collective effort, technological openness, and trusted industrial cooperation. It will complement existing ballistic missile defense systems, including sovereign European solutions already acquired, or to be acquired by participating countries.



Through this Declaration, the member nations aim to establish common operational requirements, joint technical working groups, clear governance mechanisms, and a road map towards the Coalition's first operational capabilities - in line with each country's respective constitutional arrangements and international obligations.



'We will seek to support joint research and development activities under the Flagship Project, including by exploring appropriate opportunities for funding and promote enhanced data and information exchange,' the Declaration says.



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