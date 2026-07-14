Citi Launches CISA International Savings Account for Global Investors

LONDON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citi has launched the Citi International Savings Account (CISA), a new International Savings Account solution created to support eligible international investors looking for a reliable and professionally managed approach to global cash management.

The launch reflects the growing demand among internationally mobile investors for banking solutions that provide security, flexibility and access to multiple currencies. Through CISA, eligible wealth clients can access a savings solution designed to combine competitive deposit rates with Citi's established global banking capabilities.

Available through participating wealth management firms and family offices, the CISA International Savings Account allows qualifying investors to hold deposits in Australian Dollars, Singapore Dollars, Euros and Pounds Sterling.

The Australian Dollar offering, known as CISA AUD, provides eligible investors with access to an AUD-denominated savings option within Citi's international wealth platform. The solution is designed for clients who prefer a simple savings structure rather than actively managing investment portfolios or monitoring market movements.

Citi's latest offering builds upon more than 200 years of banking experience. The institution operates across approximately 160 countries and jurisdictions and maintains around US$2.4 trillion in assets globally. This scale enables Citi to provide clients with access to extensive treasury capabilities, expertise and global liquidity management solutions.

Funds deposited through the CISA International Savings Account are maintained with Citibank N.A., with eligible balances benefiting from applicable FDIC deposit insurance limits. The structure combines traditional savings functionality with Citi's institutional financial expertise.

Unlike standard retail savings products, CISA is distributed exclusively through selected wealth management firms and family offices with access to the programme. Investors apply through participating advisers, ensuring that each account forms part of a professional wealth management relationship.

The account provides flexibility through instant-access savings and fixed-term deposit options extending up to two years. Depending on the selected term and currency, including CISA AUD, clients can access structured annual equivalent rates aligned with their liquidity requirements.

The model behind the International Savings Account is intentionally straightforward. Clients place deposits with Citi, Citi manages the related balance sheet and treasury operations, and clients receive their agreed deposit returns without taking on investment management responsibilities.

Citi's institutional platform supports the programme by deploying deposits across high-quality banking activities, including government securities, institutional assets, mortgage-backed securities and global treasury operations.

With the introduction of CISA, Citi expands its international wealth capabilities and provides eligible investors with a dedicated savings solution designed for a globally connected financial environment.

About Citi

Citi is a leading global financial institution with over 200 years of experience, operating in approximately 160 countries and jurisdictions. With around US$2.4 trillion in assets, Citi provides a wide range of financial services, including wealth management, corporate banking and global treasury solutions, helping clients manage and grow their wealth worldwide.

Website: https://www.citi.com

Contact

Jane Fraser

Citi

investorrelations@citi.com

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