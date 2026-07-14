In the Green - Premarket Gainers

NextCure, Inc. (NXTC)- up 307% at $8.87 Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)- up 18% at $272.48 Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (LVLU)- up 18% at $9.80 CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)- up 15% at $14.26 Polyrizon Ltd. (PLRZ)- up 10% at $15.27 Rare Earths Americas, Inc. (REA)- up 8% at $12.74 Semtech Corporation (SMTC)- up 7% at $142.49 AXT, Inc. (AXTI)- up 7% at $54.10 FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)- up 7% at $20.40 Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)- up 6% at $5.25

In the Red - Premarket Losers

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)- down 22% at $224.04 Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE)- down 15% at $21.05 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)- down 10% at $352.16 HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)- down 9% at $198.10 Workday, Inc. (WDAY)- down 9% at $131.00 ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) - down 8% at $102.80 Accenture plc (ACN)- down 7% at $129.00 Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)- down 7% at $88.89 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)- down 7% at $40.95 Globant S.A. (GLOB)- down 5% at $30.47

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - At 8:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX