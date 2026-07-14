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WKN: A3D3XY | ISIN: US92919Y1029 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
14.07.26 | 15:30
0,097 US-Dollar
-1,02 % -0,001
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VSEE HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VSEE HEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
14.07.2026 15:02 Uhr
77 Leser
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VSee Health Vision for AI-Enabled Enterprise Infrastructure as the Next Frontier of Hospital Operations

VSEE's Telehealth Platform is Positioned at the Center of Healthcare's AI Transformation

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / VSee Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSEE) ("VSee" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems, today shared its strategic initiatives and perspective on the role of artificial intelligence in healthcare and why enterprise telehealth platforms are well positioned to serve as the infrastructure layer for that transformation.

"We believe healthcare is entering a new technology cycle in which artificial intelligence becomes an operating layer, rather than simply another application," said Dr. Imoigele Aisiku, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VSee Health. "Electronic medical records digitized healthcare information. Telehealth expanded access to care. We believe AI-enabled enterprise infrastructure has the potential to help health systems operate more efficiently, while improving the experience for both patients and providers."

Enterprise Momentum Provides a Foundation for AI Adoption

VSee's strategic integration of AI will enhance the growth and enterprise efficiencies experienced over the last two years. The Company will look to add additional layers of AI to its hospital network both through organic development and otherwise as it takes advantage of current momentum:

  • Hospital network expanded from 3 hospitals in 2024 to 58 hospitals in 2026

  • 100% of operating revenue now generated by the focused iDoc enterprise telehealth platform

  • Gross margins exceeding 50%

  • Approximately 50% annual revenue growth

  • Positioned for an approximately $20 million revenue run-rate

  • Streamlined operations following the strategic separation of VSee Lab

A Shift from Telehealth to Enterprise Healthcare Infrastructure

Management believes the healthcare industry is moving beyond standalone virtual visits toward integrated digital infrastructure that combines secure communications, workflow automation, clinical coordination and AI-assisted support. As hospitals consolidate point solutions in favor of unified platforms, VSee believes its hospital enterprise footprint gives it a structural advantage in delivering AI capabilities at scale.

Every hospital on our platform is already generating the workflow and clinical data needed to train and deploy AI responsibly," added Dr. Aisiku.

About VSee Health

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) is a telehealth technology and services company delivering high-acuity virtual care solutions through its scalable, API-driven platform. The Company's offerings integrate secure video, device data, and EHR connectivity to power hospital systems, health networks, and employers across the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words, or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of VSee Health, and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. More detailed information about these risks can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact

Investor Relations
VSee Health, Inc.
investor@idocvms.com
www.idocvms.com

Justin Smith
jsmith@idocvms.com

SOURCE: VSee Health



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/vsee-health-vision-for-ai-enabled-enterprise-infrastructure-as-the-ne-1190819

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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