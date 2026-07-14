New partner engagement and enablement solution is designed to boost B2B partner campaign transparency, accountability and outcomes

Informa TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT), an indispensable partner for B2B intelligence, media, and marketing solutions, today announced the launch of Partner Demand Assurance (PDA): a partner engagement and enablement solution delivered in collaboration with UK-based partner marketing agency The Sherpa Group. This new joint solution is designed to help B2B technology companies both maximize and prove ROI from their partner program investments by addressing a critical gap in partner marketing: what happens to leads after they're delivered to partners.

Partner Demand Assurance combines permissioned data from Informa TechTarget's proprietary audience ecosystem and its proven demand generation capabilities with The Sherpa Group's partner enablement expertise and EdisonAI platform, which fosters transparency into partner capabilities and lead handling. This is of critical importance to B2B enterprise tech companies, as 96% of all IT deals are now influenced by partners-as many as 6 or 7 different partners for major tech purchasing decisions-at 28 moments along the B2B customer journey (source: Omdia by TechTarget).

"Successful and accountable partner marketing is a necessity in the modern B2B customer journey," said Jay McBain, Chief Analyst for Channels, Partnerships Ecosystems at Omdia by Informa TechTarget. "By combining Informa TechTarget's channel expertise, robust audience, and demand generation capabilities with Sherpa's notable strengths in data-driven partner engagement, execution, and enablement, Partner Demand Assurance is uniquely positioned to help organizations protect, prove, and optimize their partner growth investments."

Partner Demand Assurance tackles common pain points for partner marketers, including unclear MDF (Market Development Fund) investment returns, limited insight into partner lead follow-up, and the ability to reach new markets and regions. It accomplishes this through a combination of three core services, with options for customization:

Partner Capability Assurance : Validation of individual partner capabilities and market readiness;

: Validation of individual partner capabilities and market readiness; Partner Marketing Support: A dedicated resource to provide 1-on-1 guidance to partners, including campaign follow-up best practices;

A dedicated resource to provide 1-on-1 guidance to partners, including campaign follow-up best practices; Partner Engagement Platform : Lead status tracking via Sherpa's EdisonAI platform, giving partner marketers visibility into partner campaign performance and conversion.

: Lead status tracking via Sherpa's EdisonAI platform, giving partner marketers visibility into partner campaign performance and conversion. Additional custom services-including joint value proposition development, enablement asset creation, SDR services, and nurture cadences-are also available.

"As an indispensable strategic partner to our clients in B2B technology marketing and sales, it is imperative that we serve them with smart, end-to-end solutions that meet their partner marketing needs," said Gary Nugent, CEO of Informa TechTarget. "We chose to work with The Sherpa Group on the new Partner Demand Assurance solution for their data-driven methodology, knowledgeable teams, and EdisonAI platform. Together, we can deliver full-funnel transparency, accountability, and improved outcomes for partner marketing programs."

"Our partnership with Informa TechTarget creates something truly unique-a solution that generates high-quality leads through proprietary data and insight-driven campaigns, coupled with the assurance that partners have the right mix of capabilities, support, and accountability to successfully convert those leads. It's this combination that makes all the difference for partner marketing success," added Tom Perry, CEO of The Sherpa Group.

This strategic alliance enhances the value of Informa TechTarget's existing portfolio of Partner and Channel Marketing services. Informa TechTarget helps the world's top tech companies drive partner-influenced revenue by helping partner marketers to: 1) build scalable channel strategies that establish long-term partner growth; and 2) empower their partners with smarter campaigns, strategically tailored to build brand credibility and preference, earn buyer trust, and drive scalable pipeline. For more information about Informa TechTarget's Partner Marketing solutions, contact a team member, or visit its Partner Channel Marketing webpage.

About Informa TechTarget

Informa TechTarget informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers, and aims to be an indispensable partner in driving clients' go-to-market success. With a vast reach of over 220 highly targeted technology-specific digital properties and approximately 58 million permissioned first-party audience members, Informa TechTarget has a unique understanding of and insight into the technology market.

As a leading provider of market intelligence, industry journalism, brand and demand marketing solutions, content strategy and creation, and exclusive buyer intent data, we deliver expert-led, data-driven, and digitally enabled services that create significant impact and measurable outcomes for our clients. All of this is underpinned by a unique audience data ecosystem and fueled by buyer insights and expertise.

Informa TechTarget is headquartered in Boston, MA and has offices in 19 global locations. For more information, visit informatechtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

© 2026 TechTarget, Inc. d/b/a Informa TechTarget. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Theresa Tepper

Public Relations

Informa TechTarget

Theresa.Tepper@informatechtarget.com