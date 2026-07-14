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WKN: 886429 | ISIN: US0200021014 | Ticker-Symbol: ALS
Tradegate
14.07.26 | 12:04
225,40 Euro
+0,04 % +0,10
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PR Newswire
14.07.2026 15:00 Uhr
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The Allstate Corporation: Allstate names Christian Lown Chief Financial Officer

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced Christian (Chris) Lown as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective Aug. 3. Lown will report to Tom Wilson, Chair, President and CEO of The Allstate Corporation.

"Chris's leadership and capital markets expertise will enable us to continue increasing Property-Liability market share and expand protection provided to customers," said Tom Wilson, who leads Allstate.

"Allstate's purpose, strategy and execution have led it to be ranked among the world's best-managed companies," said Lown. "I am thrilled to be joining this team."

With more than 25 years of senior leadership experience in finance and capital markets, Lown has led organizations through growth, transformation and complex market environments. He joins Allstate from CoStar Group, where he served as Chief Financial Officer and led finance, investor relations, business development and facilities. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Freddie Mac and Navient Corporation, following senior finance roles at Morgan Stanley and UBS.

Lown earned an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business and a bachelor's degree in international relations from the University of Lynchburg.

Lown succeeds Jess Merten, who was named President of Property-Liability in October 2025 after serving as Allstate's Chief Financial Officer. John Dugenske, President, Investments and Corporate Strategy, has served as interim Chief Financial Officer and will continue in that role until Lown joins Allstate.

About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) protects people from life's uncertainties with affordable, simple and connected protection for?autos,?homes, electronic devices and?identities. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online, and at the workplace. Allstate has more than 212 million policies in force and is widely known for the slogan "You're in Good Hands with Allstate." For more information, visit?www.allstate.com.

SOURCE The Allstate Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.