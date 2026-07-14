

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - The Allstate Corporation (ALL), an insurance company, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Christian (Chris) Lown as Chief Financial Officer with effect from August 3.



He will join Allstate from CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP), where he served as CFO. He previously worked as Chief Financial Officer at Freddie Mac (FMCC) and Navient Corporation (NAVI), following senior finance roles at Morgan Stanley (MS).



John Dugenske, President, Investments and Corporate Strategy, has served as interim CFO and will continue in that role until Lown joins Allstate.



Lown succeeds Jess Merten, who was named President of Property-Liability in 2025 after serving as Allstate's CFO.



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