

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A student of San Jose State University has been arrested on charge of false information and hoaxes of potential bomb and knife threats in the campus, sparking fear among the academic community.



The Justice Department said 30 year-old Ziheng 'Tony' Fang of San Jose, California, wrote a hateful and threatening message placed in a plastic cover sheet taped to the bathroom wall of a men's restroom on the campus of the University. The message was discovered on November 5, 2025, and began with '!WARNING! MASS BOMB NEXT WEEK,' among other statements, accompanied by multiple swastika symbols.



Fang's fingerprint was found on the paper where he wrote the message. A second message was also discovered on the wall of the same bathroom, which read, 'Kill all Jews, Muslims, Chinks, and Mexicans,' 'Mass bombing 11/11 and 11/12 guess.'



Fang is a graduate student at SJSU, pursuing his Master's Degree in Data Science.



As alleged in the complaint, since October 2024, SJSU Police Department personnel have recorded more than 20 instances of hateful and threatening messages written in men's and gender-neutral restrooms around the SJSU campus. In many instances, these messages included threats specifying a particular date that an attack was allegedly intended to take place and/or weapons and methods that would be used such as bombs, knives, and shooting. The most recent hateful and threatening message was discovered on May 14.



University police and the college administration received multiple calls from people worried about coming to the campus because of the threats. Campus buildings on the dates specified in the messages were described as 'ghost town,' as described in the complaint.



Fang is currently in federal custody.



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