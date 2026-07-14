MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision Launches MicroVision Semiconductor to Expand Advanced ASIC Development and Mixed-Signal Design Capabilities

New semiconductor organization combines more than three decades of custom IC expertise with MicroVision's perception portfolio to accelerate next-generation lidar, photonics, and intelligent sensing solutions

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in advanced perception solutions for industrial, security and defense, and automotive applications, today announced the launch of MicroVision Semiconductor, Inc., a dedicated semiconductor organization that significantly expands the company's capabilities in custom ASIC development, mixed-signal integrated circuits, photonic sensing technologies, and advanced imaging systems.

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, MicroVision Semiconductor, formerly Black Forest Engineering and acquired from Luminar, serves as the company's center of excellence for semiconductor innovation while continuing to provide custom design services for an established portfolio of dozens of customers spanning multiple industries. MicroVision Semiconductor's ability to develop highly integrated perception systems is greatly enhanced by combining world-class semiconductor engineering with the company's expanding lidar, software, and photonics technologies.

"Semiconductors are becoming one of the most important differentiators in advanced perception systems," said Glen DeVos, Chief Executive Officer of MicroVision. "MicroVision Semiconductor gives us deep in-house expertise across custom ASIC development, mixed-signal design, testing, and production while continuing to serve an existing customer base with world-class integrated circuit development services. Just as importantly, these capabilities accelerate our own product roadmap by enabling tighter integration between our sensors, electronics, and software. This strengthens our ability to deliver differentiated, scalable perception solutions while creating new outside business opportunities beyond our core lidar business."

MicroVision Semiconductor brings together more than 30 years of semiconductor innovation and experience delivering over 300 custom mixed-signal integrated circuit designs across automotive, industrial, defense, aerospace, scientific, and commercial markets. The organization provides complete ASIC development services from product concept through production, including:

Custom mixed-signal ASIC design

Analog and pixel-oriented imaging architectures

High-performance ROIC development

RF, memory, and high-speed A/D conversion

Automotive-qualified and functional safety electronics

Radiation-hardened semiconductor designs

Packaging, characterization, validation, and production testing

Manufacturing support across leading foundries including Tower Semiconductor, TSMC, and X-FAB

These capabilities support a wide range of applications, including lidar, machine vision, autonomous systems, advanced sensing, photonics, and scientific imaging. MicroVision Semiconductor also plays an important role in advancing the company's internal technology roadmap, including development work supporting next-generation photonic integrated circuits (PICs) for the company's FMCW lidar initiatives.

The Colorado Springs team's established infrastructure, including in-house laboratories, validation capabilities, production partnerships, and experienced engineering talent, allows customers to move efficiently from concept through production while reducing development risk and accelerating time to market.

The launch of MicroVision Semiconductor represents another step in MicroVision's Lidar 2.0 strategy - expanding beyond standalone sensors to deliver tightly integrated perception systems that combine hardware, semiconductors, photonics, software, and intelligent sensing technologies for the next generation of autonomous applications.

MicroVision's Portfolio Expansion

MicroVision's transformation has been supported by a series of strategic acquisitions and technology integrations that have tactically expanded the company's capabilities across the perception stack.

Rather than pursuing isolated technologies, MicroVision has systematically assembled the critical building blocks required for next-generation perception systems. Just as important, these investments have brought together world-class engineers, scientists, software developers, and industry leaders from across the autonomy, semiconductor, automotive, and defense sectors.

Today, MicroVision's growing portfolio supports applications across:

Industrial automation and autonomous operations

Security and defense systems

Commercial transportation and logistics

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

Smart infrastructure and digital mapping

Autonomous aerial and ground-based platforms

High-performance photonics and semiconductor applications

The company's expanding capabilities position it to address the increasing demand for intelligent perception systems that combine sensing, understanding, and decision support into a unified platform.

MicroVision expects these investments to continue strengthening its ability to serve customers across industrial, defense, infrastructure, and automotive sectors while creating new opportunities for innovation in semiconductor and photonics technologies.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for automotive, industrial, and security & defense markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Heidi Davidson - For MicroVision

heidi@galvanizeworldwide.com

(914) 441-6862

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/microvision-launches-microvision-semiconductor-to-expand-advanced-asic-develo-1190702