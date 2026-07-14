Join host Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an exclusive interview with Terry Lynch, CEO of Power Metallic Mines Inc. Fresh off a $30 million financing, Power Metallic is rapidly transforming from an exploration success story into a potential world-class mine developer. In this conversation, Terry explains the company's strategic shift from proving a discovery to defining a robust, mineable asset at their NISK project in Quebec. Discover how they are balancing the advancement of the Lion Zone toward a maiden resource estimate and PEA while simultaneously exploring for the "elephant" down deep. Learn about the company's plans for a NASDAQ uplisting, growing US government interest, and why Terry believes the best is yet to come for Power Metallic's shareholders. If you are interested in copper, critical minerals, and the next generation of Canadian mine developers, this is a must-watch.