Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Directorate change
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 14
14 July 2026
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Directorate Change
The Board announces that Doug McCutcheon has retired from the Board at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting held today. It is further announced that following his retirement William Hemmings has succeeded him as Chair of the Board.
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For further information please contact:
Mark Pope
Frostrow Capital LLP
020 3 008 4913
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