Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Directorate change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 14

14 July 2026

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Directorate Change

The Board announces that Doug McCutcheon has retired from the Board at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting held today. It is further announced that following his retirement William Hemmings has succeeded him as Chair of the Board.

- ENDS-

For further information please contact: