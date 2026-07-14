Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 14
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
Results of the Annual General Meeting
The following resolutions were passed by shareholders on a poll at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 14 July 2026. The level of votes received is shown below.
Resolutions
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
Total Votes Cast
Votes Withheld*
Ordinary Resolutions
171,076,954
99.97%
46,807
0.03%
171,123,761
53,010
171,124,762
99.98%
36,566
0.02%
171,161,328
15,443
171,073,450
99.96%
76,490
0.04%
171,149,940
26,831
117,316,295
99.87%
154,664
0.13%
117,470,959
53,705,812
169,048,657
98.83%
2,001,397
1.17%
171,050,054
126,717
115,660,479
98.45%
1,819,464
1.55%
117,479,943
53,696,828
169,218,665
98.93%
1,830,368
1.07%
171,049,033
127,738
169,226,385
98.93%
1,822,869
1.07%
171,049,254
127,517
169,221,299
98.93%
1,828,755
1.07%
171,050,054
126,717
170,734,905
99.82%
299,447
0.18%
171,034,352
142,419
170,729,066
99.82%
303,487
0.18%
171,032,553
144,218
170,706,085
99.81%
326,126
0.19%
171,032,211
144,560
170,951,978
99.89%
184,586
0.11%
171,136,564
40,207
Special Resolutions
170,775,801
99.79%
360,115
0.21%
171,135,916
40,855
170,721,806
99.76%
415,125
0.24%
171,136,931
39,840
168,476,792
98.43%
2,683,066
1.57%
171,159,858
16,913
170,979,713
99.94%
96,109
0.06%
171,075,822
100,949
170,679,103
99.75%
435,643
0.25%
171,114,746
62,025
* Please note that 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against 'a resolution.
Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.
At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 2.5p each in issue was 359,530,574 (with 242,134,626 shares held in treasury). The total number of voting rights was 359,530,574.
The voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.worldwidewh.com
In accordance with the UK Listing Rules 6.4.2 and 6.4.3, the full text of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. All resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.
14 July 2026
For further information please contact:
Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary 020 3 008 4913