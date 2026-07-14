Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 14

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

Results of the Annual General Meeting

The following resolutions were passed by shareholders on a poll at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 14 July 2026. The level of votes received is shown below.

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes Withheld* Ordinary Resolutions To receive and consider the audited accounts and the Report of the Directors for the year ended 31 March 2026. 171,076,954 99.97% 46,807 0.03% 171,123,761 53,010 To approve the payment of a final dividend of 1.7p per ordinary share for the year ended 31 March 2026. 171,124,762 99.98% 36,566 0.02% 171,161,328 15,443 To approve the Company's dividend policy as set out on page 34 of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2026. 171,073,450 99.96% 76,490 0.04% 171,149,940 26,831 To re-elect Mr Sven Borho as a Director of the Company 117,316,295 99.87% 154,664 0.13% 117,470,959 53,705,812 To re-elect Ms Sian Hansen as a Director of the Company. 169,048,657 98.83% 2,001,397 1.17% 171,050,054 126,717 To re-elect Mr William Hemmings as a Director of the Company. 115,660,479 98.45% 1,819,464 1.55% 117,479,943 53,696,828 To re-elect Mr Tim Livett as a Director of the Company. 169,218,665 98.93% 1,830,368 1.07% 171,049,033 127,738 To re-elect Ms Jo Parfrey as a Director of the Company. 169,226,385 98.93% 1,822,869 1.07% 171,049,254 127,517 To re-elect Dr Bina Rawal as a Director of the Company. 169,221,299 98.93% 1,828,755 1.07% 171,050,054 126,717 To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor and to authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration. 170,734,905 99.82% 299,447 0.18% 171,034,352 142,419 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2026. 170,729,066 99.82% 303,487 0.18% 171,032,553 144,218 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy. 170,706,085 99.81% 326,126 0.19% 171,032,211 144,560 To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company. 170,951,978 99.89% 184,586 0.11% 171,136,564 40,207 Special Resolutions To disapply the rights of pre -emption in relation to the allotment of securities. 170,775,801 99.79% 360,115 0.21% 171,135,916 40,855 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of shares in the Company. 170,721,806 99.76% 415,125 0.24% 171,136,931 39,840 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of shares in the Company. 168,476,792 98.43% 2,683,066 1.57% 171,159,858 16,913 To approve and adopt the Articles of Association 170,979,713 99.94% 96,109 0.06% 171,075,822 100,949 That any General Meeting of the Company (other than the Annual General Meeting) shall be called by notice of at least 14 clear days. 170,679,103 99.75% 435,643 0.25% 171,114,746 62,025

* Please note that 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against 'a resolution.

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 2.5p each in issue was 359,530,574 (with 242,134,626 shares held in treasury). The total number of voting rights was 359,530,574.

The voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.worldwidewh.com

In accordance with the UK Listing Rules 6.4.2 and 6.4.3, the full text of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . All resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

14 July 2026

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary 020 3 008 4913