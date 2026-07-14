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WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W0
Frankfurt
13.07.26 | 08:09
4,540 Euro
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WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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PR Newswire
14.07.2026 18:00 Uhr
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Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Result of AGM

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 14

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

Results of the Annual General Meeting

The following resolutions were passed by shareholders on a poll at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 14 July 2026. The level of votes received is shown below.

Resolutions

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Total Votes Cast

Votes Withheld*

Ordinary Resolutions

  1. To receive and consider the audited accounts and the Report of the Directors for the year ended 31 March 2026.

171,076,954

99.97%

46,807

0.03%

171,123,761

53,010

  1. To approve the payment of a final dividend of 1.7p per ordinary share for the year ended 31 March 2026.

171,124,762

99.98%

36,566

0.02%

171,161,328

15,443

  1. To approve the Company's dividend policy as set out on page 34 of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2026.

171,073,450

99.96%

76,490

0.04%

171,149,940

26,831

  1. To re-elect Mr Sven Borho as a Director of the Company

117,316,295

99.87%

154,664

0.13%

117,470,959

53,705,812

  1. To re-elect Ms Sian Hansen as a Director of the Company.

169,048,657

98.83%

2,001,397

1.17%

171,050,054

126,717

  1. To re-elect Mr William Hemmings as a Director of the Company.

115,660,479

98.45%

1,819,464

1.55%

117,479,943

53,696,828

  1. To re-elect Mr Tim Livett as a Director of the Company.

169,218,665

98.93%

1,830,368

1.07%

171,049,033

127,738

  1. To re-elect Ms Jo Parfrey as a Director of the Company.

169,226,385

98.93%

1,822,869

1.07%

171,049,254

127,517

  1. To re-elect Dr Bina Rawal as a Director of the Company.

169,221,299

98.93%

1,828,755

1.07%

171,050,054

126,717

  1. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor and to authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration.

170,734,905

99.82%

299,447

0.18%

171,034,352

142,419

  1. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2026.

170,729,066

99.82%

303,487

0.18%

171,032,553

144,218

  1. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.

170,706,085

99.81%

326,126

0.19%

171,032,211

144,560

  1. To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company.

170,951,978

99.89%

184,586

0.11%

171,136,564

40,207

Special Resolutions

  1. To disapply the rights of pre -emption in relation to the allotment of securities.

170,775,801

99.79%

360,115

0.21%

171,135,916

40,855

  1. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of shares in the Company.

170,721,806

99.76%

415,125

0.24%

171,136,931

39,840

  1. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of shares in the Company.

168,476,792

98.43%

2,683,066

1.57%

171,159,858

16,913

  1. To approve and adopt the Articles of Association

170,979,713

99.94%

96,109

0.06%

171,075,822

100,949

  1. That any General Meeting of the Company (other than the Annual General Meeting) shall be called by notice of at least 14 clear days.

170,679,103

99.75%

435,643

0.25%

171,114,746

62,025

* Please note that 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against 'a resolution.

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 2.5p each in issue was 359,530,574 (with 242,134,626 shares held in treasury). The total number of voting rights was 359,530,574.

The voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.worldwidewh.com

In accordance with the UK Listing Rules 6.4.2 and 6.4.3, the full text of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. All resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

14 July 2026

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary 020 3 008 4913

© 2026 PR Newswire
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