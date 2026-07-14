KAWASAKI, Japan, July 14, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced the Japan launch of the Fujitsu AI-driven Modernization Service. Available from today, the service is designed to support the sustainable growth of businesses and organizations, and combines Fujitsu's practical modernization expertise cultivated through decades of system integration with generative AI. By leveraging multiple AI models and the expertise of specialized engineers, the service automates and optimizes modernization initiatives centered on rewrite and rehost approaches. The service supports customers' modernization efforts rapidly and efficiently, and can shorten migration periods by approximately 40%.In recent years, with the acceleration of digital transformation (DX) and AI transformation (AX) in enterprises, the modernization of underlying legacy systems has become an urgent issue for strengthening competitiveness and responding quickly to environmental changes. This is particularly critical in sectors such as finance, public services, and healthcare, where legal revisions are frequent. Similarly, manufacturing and distribution industries, which require complex operational management, have accumulated years of operational know-how in legacy systems.To address these challenges, this service combines Fujitsu's proprietary AI platform Fujitsu Kozuchi and the Takane large language model (LLM) [1], with cutting-edge AI technologies such as Anthropic PBC's Claude and OpenAI's GPT. It also integrates the practical knowledge of Fujitsu's specialized engineers, Modernization Meisters, who are deeply familiar with legacy technologies. This fusion enables speedy and high-quality modernization, supporting customers' rapid business transformation.Through the provision of this service, Fujitsu will help various customers establish leadership in data utilization and contribute to the realization of rapid data-driven management decisions.Features of the Service1. Accelerating modernization through AI-driven automationAs core information for modernization, the service uses AI to comprehensively analyze various data from target legacy assets and centrally manages them as AI-ready structured data through Fujitsu's proprietary AI technology. By establishing consistent decision-making criteria across modernization phases, the service minimizes rework and quality variations. Furthermore, it enables flexible adaptation to future expansion while preserving the value of existing system assets.The service also enables large-scale, efficient code conversion by leveraging proprietary AI agents developed specifically for modernization automation. These agents orchestrate workflows and execute tasks in parallel, while harness engineering automates language conversion and verification, and loop engineering continuously improves conversion outcomes. Rather than performing simple mechanical code conversion, the service enables migration to maintainable and extensible Java applications based on object-oriented principles. In addition, a human-in-the-loop approach provides final review and supplementation by experienced engineers, ensuring both consistent quality and effective risk mitigation. Together, these capabilities support large-scale, complex modernization projects while reducing project timelines by approximately 40%.2. Promoting customer DX with multi-AI modernization that optimally utilizes multiple AIsAt the core of the service are Fujitsu Kozuchi and the Takane LLM, combined with self-evolving multi-AI agent technology in which multiple AI agents collaborate to execute tasks and learn autonomously.In addition to Fujitsu's development technologies, the service actively utilizes world-leading AI technologies such as Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's GPT. These technologies are flexibly combined and provided as a transformation service according to customer business needs, program characteristics, and security levels. This allows customers to focus on their core initiatives, such as business transformation and ROI (Return On Investment) generation, without requiring them to focus on the optimal selection and operational burden of rapidly evolving AI technologies, thereby steadily promoting modernization.3. Achieving high-speed and high-precision modernization with dedicated AI agents trained on Fujitsu's unique knowledgeSpecialized AI agents are trained on data from thousands of projects implemented by Fujitsu over many years, as well as success stories, and failure cases, which have been recorded and digitized as knowledge. This enables Japan-originated modernization with high reproducibility, reliability, and certainty, regardless of location and time, addressing the challenge of securing knowledge engineers in modernization, and accelerating its deployment.4. Sequentially providing self-service platforms to support customers' own AI utilizationAs the first phase of its AI modernization platform services, Fujitsu launched Fujitsu Application Transform powered by Fujitsu Kozuchi, an automated design document generation service, in March 2026. This newly launched Fujitsu AI-driven Modernization Service is specifically designed for modernization. Fujitsu optimally selects and adopts the latest AI technologies and provides them as a transformation service to customers. Fujitsu will sequentially provide AI service platforms that enable customers to perform modernization themselves, maximizing the practical knowledge gained from this service. Through the continued provision of this service, Fujitsu will support further acceleration and sustainable evolution of customers' modernization efforts.[1] Takane LLMA large language model jointly developed by Fujitsu and Cohere Inc.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic, Investor and Analyst Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.