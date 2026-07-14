

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study by The Ohio State University researchers found that using screens to calm young children does not affect every child in the same way.



To better understand this connection, researchers analyzed data from Project M.E.D.I.A., a long-term study by Brigham Young University that followed children from the age of 21/2 to 71/2 years. They explored three possibilities - whether using screens to calm children affects their thinking skills, whether children's thinking skills influence how often parents use screens, or whether both influence each other over time.



The findings, published in the Journal of Communication, showed that, for most children, both factors worked together. Children who were harder to calm were more likely to be given screens, and this screen use then influenced the development of their thinking skills. Those changing skills also affected how often parents used screens in the future. This shows that parents can be mindful of when and why they use screens. They can also help improve their children's thinking skills through activities such as reading, playing and spending time together.



However, the researchers found two smaller groups of children whose results were different. In one group, which included about 6% of the children, the relationship between screen use and thinking skills was more complicated and could not be fully explained. Meanwhile, in another group, representing about 7% of the children, screen use appeared to affect the development of thinking skills, but the children's thinking abilities did not influence how often parents used screens to calm them. The study noted that parents in this group were more likely to report symptoms of depression.



'We found that parent mental health is a strong predictor of the way parents use technology with their young kids, because technology is a lever parents can pull when parents don't have the resources to cope with their own poor mental health,' lead author Jane Shawcroft said.



Overall, the researchers said these findings show that parents, especially those facing mental health challenges, need more support and resources. They suggested providing families with alternatives to screen time, such as outdoor activities, mindfulness exercises and community support.



Also, the researchers stressed that helping children develop healthy technology habits should not be the responsibility of parents alone. Support from relatives, friends, neighbors and the wider community can also help families create healthier environments for children.



'I really wish the narrative around children and tech would be less about 'it's just a parents' job,' and more about this shared responsibility we have as a society to support children in this context we've built for them,' Shawcroft concluded. 'If we want kids to be OK, part of that is helping their parents to be OK.'



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