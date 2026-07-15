

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Aker BP ASA (AKRBP.OL) Wednesday said that it reported a profit in the second quarter compared to last year's loss, helped by higher oil prices and improved total income. The company also declared a dividend for the third quarter.



The Norwegian oil exploration company posted second-quarter net profit of $521 million or $0.82 per share, compared to a net loss of $324 million or $0.51 per share in the same period last year.



During the three months, total income rose to $3.68 billion from $2.58 billion recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2025. The company's EBITDA climbed to $3.35 billion during the second quarter from $2.22 billion a year ago.



The company said that net petroleum production declined to 383.6 mboepd in the second quarter from 415.0 mboepd in the prior-year period.



Aker BP said that its Board has decided to pay a dividend of $0.6615 per share for the third quarter, which will be distributed on or about July 28, 2026.



On the Oslo Exchange, AKRBP.OL ended Tuesday's trading at 324.40 Norwegian Kroner, up 1.8 percent.



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