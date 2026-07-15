

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $781 million, or $5.32 per share. This compares with $679 million, or $4.24 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $1.792 billion from $1.713 billion last year.



M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $781 Mln. vs. $679 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.32 vs. $4.24 last year. -Revenue: $1.792 Bln vs. $1.713 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News