

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.696 billion, or $2.45 per share. This compares with $1.391 billion, or $1.93 per share, last year.



Excluding items, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.703 billion or $2.46 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.3% to $5.698 billion from $5.028 billion last year.



The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.696 Bln. vs. $1.391 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.45 vs. $1.93 last year. -Revenue: $5.698 Bln vs. $5.028 Bln last year.



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