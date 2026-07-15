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WKN: 863582 | ISIN: US55261F1049 | Ticker-Symbol: MTZ
Tradegate
15.07.26 | 09:32
213,00 Euro
+0,57 % +1,20
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214,30216,3014:47
214,30216,3014:41
PR Newswire
15.07.2026 11:30 Uhr
37 Leser
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M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) announces second quarter 2026 results

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T" or "the Company") reports quarterly net income of $818 million or $5.32 of diluted earnings per common share.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)


2Q26


1Q26


2Q25

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income


$ 1,792


$ 1,752


$ 1,713

Taxable-equivalent adjustment


12


11


9

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent


1,804


1,763


1,722

Provision for credit losses


120


140


125

Noninterest income


740


689


683

Noninterest expense


1,349


1,438


1,336

Net income


818


664


716

Net income available to common shareholders - diluted


781


620


679

Diluted earnings per common share


5.32


4.13


4.24

Return on average assets - annualized


1.51 %


1.26 %


1.37 %

Return on average common shareholders' equity - annualized


12.30


9.67


10.39

Average Balance Sheet

Total assets


$ 216,532


$ 213,828


$ 210,261

Interest-bearing deposits at banks


15,061


16,231


19,698

Investment securities


38,728


37,845


35,335

Loans


141,427


138,423


135,407

Deposits (1)


163,524


164,176


163,258

Borrowings


20,794


16,759


14,263

Selected Ratios

(Amounts expressed as a percent, except per share data)







Net interest margin (1)


3.70 %


3.70 %


3.62 %

Efficiency ratio (2)


52.8


58.3


55.2

Net charge-offs to average total loans - annualized


.23


.31


.32

Allowance for loan losses to total loans


1.52


1.53


1.61

Nonaccrual loans to total loans


.84


.89


1.16

Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio (3)


10.19


10.33


10.99

Common shareholders' equity per share


$ 176.03


$ 173.82


$ 166.94








(1)

In conjunction with the implementation of a new general ledger platform during the second quarter of 2026, the Company modified its methodology for calculating annualized taxable-equivalent rates for certain earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, including certain average deposit balances. Previously reported amounts have been adjusted to conform to the current presentation.

(2)

A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

(3)

CET1 capital ratio at June 30, 2026 is estimated.

Financial Highlights

  • Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $41 million in the recent quarter as compared with the first quarter of 2026 reflecting an additional day in the recent quarter, higher interest income on nonaccrual loans and growth in average earning assets. The net interest margin remained at 3.70%.
  • A $3.0 billion increase in average loan balances in the recent quarter spanned all loan categories including $2.3 billion of growth in average commercial and industrial loans. Commercial real estate loans at June 30, 2026 increased $1.1 billion from March 31, 2026.
  • Noninterest income in the recent quarter reflects a higher distribution from M&T's investment in Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG"), an increase in trust income and a rise in revenues from interest rate swap agreements entered into for commercial customers.
  • The decline in noninterest expense reflects seasonal salaries and employee benefits expense recognized in the first quarter of 2026.
  • The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans declined 1 basis point to 1.52% at June 30, 2026.
  • In the recent quarter, M&T repurchased 2.1 million shares of its common stock at a total cost of $465 million. M&T's CET1 capital ratio is estimated to be 10.19% at June 30, 2026.

Chief Financial Officer Commentary

"M&T generated record earnings per share in the second quarter, reflecting strong contributions from our commercial, retail and institutional services and wealth management businesses. These results reflect the enduring strength of our franchise and the dedication of our employees to making a meaningful difference in the lives of our customers and communities. I want to thank my M&T colleagues. As a result of their commitment, M&T continues to create lasting value for everyone we serve."

- Daryl N. Bible, M&T's Chief Financial Officer

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Rajiv Ranjan

716.842.5138


Steve Wendelboe

716.842.5138

Media Relations:

Frank Lentini

929.651.0447

Non-GAAP Measures (1)












(Dollars in millions, except per share data)


2Q26


1Q26


Change
2Q26 vs.
1Q26


2Q25


Change
2Q26 vs.
2Q25

Net operating income


$ 823


$ 671


23 %


$ 724


14 %

Diluted net operating earnings per common share


5.35


4.18


28


4.28


25

Annualized return on average tangible assets


1.59 %


1.33 %




1.44 %



Annualized return on average tangible common equity


18.57


14.51




15.54



Efficiency ratio


52.8


58.3




55.2



Tangible equity per common share


$ 117.41


$ 115.96


1


$ 112.48


4








(1)

A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income (1)


(Dollars in millions)


2Q26


1Q26


Change

2Q26 vs.
1Q26


2Q25


Change

2Q26 vs.
2Q25

Average earning assets


$ 195,216


$ 192,594


1 %


$ 190,535


2 %

Average interest-bearing liabilities (2)


140,354


136,388


3


132,368


6

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent


1,804


1,763


2


1,722


5

Yield on average earning assets (2)


5.40 %


5.35 %




5.51 %



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities (2)


2.36


2.32




2.71



Net interest spread


3.04


3.03




2.80



Net interest margin (2)


3.70


3.70




3.62










(1)

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates are included in the accompanying table herein.

(2)

In conjunction with the implementation of a new general ledger platform during the second quarter of 2026, the Company modified its methodology for calculating annualized taxable-equivalent rates for certain earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, including certain average deposit balances. Previously reported amounts have been adjusted to conform to the current presentation.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $41 million, or 2%, compared with the first quarter of 2026 reflecting an additional calendar day, higher interest income from nonaccrual loans and growth in average loans in the recent quarter. Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $82 million, or 5%, as compared with the year-earlier second quarter reflecting growth in average loans and investment securities and favorable earning asset and interest-bearing liability repricing, including an improved impact from interest rate swap agreements.

Average Earning Assets












(Dollars in millions)


2Q26


1Q26


Change

2Q26 vs.
1Q26


2Q25


Change

2Q26 vs.
2Q25

Interest-bearing deposits at banks


$ 15,061


$ 16,231


-7 %


$ 19,698


-24 %

Investment securities


38,728


37,845


2


35,335


10

Loans (1)











Commercial and industrial


66,069


63,804


4


61,036


8

Real estate - commercial


23,553


23,496


-


25,333


-7

Real estate - residential


25,086


24,817


1


23,684


6

Consumer


26,719


26,306


2


25,354


5

Total loans


141,427


138,423


2


135,407


4

Other


-


95


-100


95


-100

Total earning assets


$ 195,216


$ 192,594


1


$ 190,535


2








(1)

Supplemental information on loan balances is included in the accompanying table herein.

Average earning assets rose $2.6 billion from the first quarter of 2026 reflecting loan growth and the purchases of investment securities predominantly in the immediately preceding quarter. The increase in average loans reflected broad-based growth in average commercial and industrial loan balances of $2.3 billion and higher average commercial real estate loan balances of $57 million, average residential real estate loan balances of $269 million and average consumer loan balances of $413 million.

Average earning assets increased $4.7 billion from the second quarter of 2025. Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $4.6 billion as liquidity was deployed to originate loans and purchase investment securities. The growth in average loans reflected higher average balances of commercial and industrial loans of $5.0 billion, including growth in loans spanning most industry types, residential real estate loans of $1.4 billion and consumer loans of $1.4 billion. Those increases were partially offset by a $1.8 billion decline in average commercial real estate loan balances, reflecting payoffs.

Average Interest-bearing Liabilities












(Dollars in millions)


2Q26


1Q26


Change

2Q26 vs.
1Q26


2Q25


Change

2Q26 vs.
2Q25

Interest-bearing deposits











Savings and interest-checking deposits (1)


$ 105,752


$ 106,570


-1 %


$ 103,934


2 %

Time deposits (1)


13,808


13,059


6


14,171


-3

Total interest-bearing deposits (1)


119,560


119,629


-


118,105


1

Short-term borrowings


8,016


5,695


41


3,327


141

Long-term borrowings


12,778


11,064


15


10,936


17

Total interest-bearing liabilities (1)


$ 140,354


$ 136,388


3


$ 132,368


6








(1)

In conjunction with the implementation of a new general ledger platform during the second quarter of 2026, the Company modified its methodology for calculating annualized taxable-equivalent rates for certain earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, including certain average deposit balances. Previously reported amounts have been adjusted to conform to the current presentation.

Average interest-bearing liabilities in the recent quarter rose $4.0 billion from the first quarter of 2026 reflecting an increase in average short-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York and average long-term borrowings from issuances of senior notes and securitizations.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $8.0 billion from the second quarter of 2025 reflecting growth in average savings and interest-checking deposits of $1.8 billion and higher average short-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York and long-term borrowings from issuances of senior notes and securitizations.

Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality












(Dollars in millions)


2Q26


1Q26


Change

2Q26 vs.

1Q26


2Q25


Change

2Q26 vs.

2Q25

At end of quarter











Nonaccrual loans


$ 1,208


$ 1,240


-3 %


$ 1,573


-23 %

Real estate and other foreclosed assets


23


27


-14


30


-25

Total nonperforming assets


1,231


1,267


-3


1,603


-23

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)


603


646


-7


496


22

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding


.84 %


.89 %




1.16 %














Allowance for loan losses


$ 2,176


$ 2,136


2


$ 2,197


-1

Allowance for loan losses as % of loans outstanding


1.52 %


1.53 %




1.61 %



Reserve for unfunded credit commitments


$ 95


$ 95


-


$ 80


19












For the period











Provision for loan losses


$ 120


$ 125


-4


$ 105


14

Provision for unfunded credit commitments


-


15


-100


20


-100

Total provision for credit losses


120


140


-14


125


-4

Net charge-offs


80


105


-23


108


-26

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)


.23 %


.31 %




.32 %










(1)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

The provision for credit losses was $120 million in the second quarter of 2026 as compared with $140 million in the immediately preceding quarter and $125 million in the second quarter of 2025. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of loans outstanding was 1.52% at June 30, 2026 and 1.53% at March 31, 2026, improved from 1.61% at June 30, 2025. That improvement reflects lower levels of criticized loans.

Nonaccrual loans were $1.2 billion at each of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, compared with $1.6 billion at June 30, 2025. The lower level of nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 as compared with June 30, 2025 reflects a decrease in commercial and industrial and commercial real estate nonaccrual loans.

Noninterest Income












(Dollars in millions)


2Q26


1Q26


Change

2Q26 vs.
1Q26


2Q25


Change

2Q26 vs.
2Q25

Mortgage banking revenues (1)


$ 127


$ 127


- %


$ 130


-2 %

Service charges on deposit accounts


144


139


4


137


4

Trust income


197


183


8


182


9

Brokerage services income


35


35


2


31


13

Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains


22


14


61


12


100

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities


2


4


-57


-


-

Other revenues from operations (2)


213


187


14


191


12

Total


$ 740


$ 689


8


$ 683


8








(1)

Supplemental information on mortgage banking activities is included in the accompanying table herein.

(2)

Supplemental information on other revenues from operations is included in the accompanying table herein.

Effective January 1, 2026, the Company elected to prospectively measure its residential mortgage loan servicing right assets at fair value with changes in fair value reflected in mortgage banking revenues. As a result, amortization associated with residential mortgage loan servicing right assets previously recognized in other costs of operations before 2026 is no longer recorded. Instead beginning in 2026, fair value changes in residential mortgage loan servicing right assets, inclusive of the realization of expected net servicing revenues over time, are included in mortgage banking revenues. On December 31, 2025, the Company began economically hedging the risk of fair value changes in these assets through the use of various interest rate derivative contracts, for which changes in fair value are also reflected in mortgage banking revenues.

Noninterest income in the second quarter of 2026 increased $51 million, or 8%, from 2026's first quarter.

  • Trust income rose $14 million reflecting higher revenues from the Company's institutional services and wealth management businesses, including seasonal tax service fees.
  • Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains increased $8 million reflecting higher revenues from interest rate swap transactions with commercial customers.
  • Other revenues from operations increased $26 million reflecting a $47 million distribution from M&T's investment in BLG in the recent quarter as compared with $33 million in the first quarter of 2026 and higher merchant discount and credit card fees.

Noninterest income rose $57 million, or 8%, as compared with the second quarter of 2025.

  • Service charges on deposit accounts increased $7 million reflecting higher commercial and consumer service charges.
  • Trust income rose $15 million reflecting higher revenues from the Company's institutional services and wealth management businesses.
  • Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains increased $10 million reflecting higher revenues from interest rate swap transactions with commercial customers.
  • Other revenues from operations increased $22 million reflecting a $47 million distribution from M&T's investment in BLG in the recent quarter, partially offset by a $15 million gain on the sale of an out-of-footprint residential builder and developer loan portfolio and a $10 million gain on the sale of a subsidiary that specialized in institutional services each in the second quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Expense












(Dollars in millions)


2Q26


1Q26


Change

2Q26 vs.
1Q26


2Q25


Change

2Q26 vs.
2Q25

Salaries and employee benefits


$ 826


$ 914


-10 %


$ 813


2 %

Equipment and net occupancy


129


133


-2


130


-

Outside data processing and software


154


144


8


138


12

Professional and other services


89


93


-5


86


2

FDIC assessments


18


23


-27


22


-21

Advertising and marketing


27


21


31


25


8

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets


7


9


-26


9


-27

Other costs of operations


99


101


-2


113


-12

Total


$ 1,349


$ 1,438


-6


$ 1,336


1

Noninterest expense declined $89 million, or 6%, from the first quarter of 2026.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased $88 million reflecting seasonally higher stock-based compensation, payroll-related taxes and other employee benefits expense in the first quarter of 2026 and lower average staffing levels in the recent quarter, partially offset by the full-quarter impact of annual merit increases and an additional working day in the recent quarter.
  • Outside data processing and software costs increased $10 million reflecting costs associated with enhancements to the Company's technology infrastructure, cybersecurity and financial recordkeeping and reporting systems.

Noninterest expense increased $13 million, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2025.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $13 million reflecting higher salaries expense from annual merit and other increases and a rise in incentive compensation, partially offset by lower staffing levels in the recent quarter.
  • Outside data processing and software costs rose $16 million reflecting costs associated with enhancements to the Company's technology infrastructure, cybersecurity and financial recordkeeping and reporting systems.
  • Other costs of operations decreased $14 million reflecting the amortization associated with residential mortgage loan servicing right assets in the second quarter of 2025, partially offset by higher expense associated with the Company's supplemental executive retirement savings plan.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective income tax rate was 23.1% in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 23.0% and 23.4% in the first quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2025, respectively.

Capital and Liquidity










2Q26


1Q26


2Q25

CET1


10.19 %

(1)

10.33 %


10.99 %

Tier 1 capital


11.64

(1)

11.81


12.50

Total capital


13.72

(1)

13.61


13.96

Tangible capital - common


8.07


8.26


8.67








(1)

Capital ratios at June 30, 2026 are estimated.

M&T's capital ratios remained well above the minimum set forth by regulatory requirements. Cash dividends declared on M&T's common and preferred stock totaled $220 million and $35 million, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. M&T's current stress capital buffer is 2.7%.

M&T repurchased shares of its common stock at a cost of $465 million during the recent quarter, compared with $1.25 billion and $1.08 billion in the first quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2025, respectively.

The CET1 capital ratio for M&T was estimated at 10.19% as of June 30, 2026. M&T's total risk-weighted assets at June 30, 2026 are estimated to be $167.9 billion. Reflecting loan growth and share repurchase activity in the recent quarter, M&T's tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio at June 30, 2026 decreased 19 basis points from March 31, 2026 and 60 basis points from June 30, 2025.

While not subject to the liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR") requirements, M&T estimates that its LCR on June 30, 2026 was 106%, exceeding the regulatory minimum standards that would be applicable if it were a Category III institution subject to the Category III reduced LCR requirements.

Conference Call

Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss second quarter financial results today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 347-7315. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1755. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID MTBQ226. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday July 22, 2026, by calling (800) 695-2533 or (402) 530-9029 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About M&T

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict and may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted.

While there can be no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties is complete, important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: economic conditions and growth rates, including inflation and market volatility; events, developments and current conditions in the financial services industry, including trust, brokerage and investment management businesses; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, loan concentrations by type and industry, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; levels of client deposits; ability to contain costs and expenses; changes in M&T's credit ratings; domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events, including trade and tariff policies and international conflicts and hostilities; changes and trends in the securities markets; common shares outstanding and common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-, brokerage-, and investment management-related revenues; federal, state or local legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry, or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business; the initiation and outcome of potential, pending and future litigation, investigations and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; operational risk events, including loss resulting from fraud by employees or persons outside M&T and breaches in data and cybersecurity; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, as noted, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, and other factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and M&T assumes no duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended




Six Months Ended




June 30,




June 30,



(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands)

2026


2025


Change


2026


2025


Change

Performance












Net income

$ 818


$ 716


14 %


$ 1,482


$ 1,300


14 %

Net income available to common shareholders

781


679


15


1,401


1,226


14

Per common share:












Basic earnings

5.35


4.26


26


9.49


7.58


25

Diluted earnings

5.32


4.24


25


9.44


7.55


25

Cash dividends

1.50


1.35


11


3.00


2.70


11

Common shares outstanding:












Average - diluted

146,758


160,005


-8


148,424


162,511


-9

Period end

144,933


156,532


-7


144,933


156,532


-7

Return on (annualized):












Average total assets

1.51 %


1.37 %




1.39 %


1.25 %



Average common shareholders' equity

12.30


10.39




10.98


9.37



Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,804


$ 1,722


5


$ 3,567


$ 3,429


4

Yield on average earning assets (1)

5.40 %


5.51 %




5.38 %


5.51 %



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities (1)

2.36


2.71




2.35


2.70



Net interest spread (1)

3.04


2.80




3.03


2.81



Contribution of interest-free funds (1)

.66


.82




.67


.83



Net interest margin

3.70


3.62




3.70


3.64



Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.23


.32




.27


.33



Net operating results (2)












Net operating income

$ 823


$ 724


14


$ 1,494


$ 1,318


13

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

5.35


4.28


25


9.52


7.66


24

Return on (annualized):












Average tangible assets

1.59 %


1.44 %




1.46 %


1.32 %



Average tangible common equity

18.57


15.54




16.52


14.03



Efficiency ratio

52.8


55.2




55.5


57.8
















At June 30,






Loan quality

2026


2025


Change







Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,208


$ 1,573


-23 %







Real estate and other foreclosed assets

23


30


-25







Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,231


$ 1,603


-23







Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

$ 603


$ 496


22







Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:












Nonaccrual loans

$ 78


$ 75


4







Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

586


450


30







Nonaccrual loans to total loans

.84 %


1.16 %









Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.52


1.61









Additional information












Period end common stock price

$ 238.01


$ 193.99


23







Full-service domestic banking offices (3)

911


941


-3







Full-time equivalent employees

21,662


22,590


-4














(1)

In conjunction with the implementation of a new general ledger platform during the second quarter of 2026, the Company modified its methodology for calculating annualized taxable-equivalent rates for certain earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, including certain average deposit balances. Previously reported amounts have been adjusted to conform to the current presentation.

(2)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(3)

In the first quarter of 2026, thirteen domestic branches formerly classified as full service were designated as limited service per regulatory filings.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands)

2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

Performance










Net income

$ 818


$ 664


$ 759


$ 792


$ 716

Net income available to common shareholders

781


620


718


754


679

Per common share:










Basic earnings

5.35


4.16


4.71


4.85


4.26

Diluted earnings

5.32


4.13


4.67


4.82


4.24

Cash dividends

1.50


1.50


1.50


1.50


1.35

Common shares outstanding:










Average - diluted

146,758


150,109


153,712


156,553


160,005

Period end

144,933


146,917


151,840


154,518


156,532

Return on (annualized):










Average total assets

1.51 %


1.26 %


1.41 %


1.49 %


1.37 %

Average common shareholders' equity

12.30


9.67


10.87


11.45


10.39

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,804


$ 1,763


$ 1,790


$ 1,773


$ 1,722

Yield on average earning assets (1)

5.40 %


5.35 %


5.47 %


5.60 %


5.51 %

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities (1)

2.36


2.32


2.52


2.72


2.71

Net interest spread

3.04


3.03


2.95


2.88


2.80

Contribution of interest-free funds (1)

.66


.67


.75


.81


.82

Net interest margin (1)

3.70


3.70


3.70


3.69


3.62

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.23


.31


.54


.42


.32

Net operating results (2)










Net operating income

$ 823


$ 671


$ 767


$ 798


$ 724

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

5.35


4.18


4.72


4.87


4.28

Return on (annualized):










Average tangible assets

1.59 %


1.33 %


1.49 %


1.56 %


1.44 %

Average tangible common equity

18.57


14.51


16.24


17.13


15.54

Efficiency ratio

52.8


58.3


55.1


53.6


55.2












June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

Loan quality

2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,208


$ 1,240


$ 1,252


$ 1,512


$ 1,573

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

23


27


35


37


30

Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,231


$ 1,267


$ 1,287


$ 1,549


$ 1,603

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

$ 603


$ 646


$ 561


$ 432


$ 496

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:










Nonaccrual loans

78


85


83


71


75

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

586


634


543


403


450

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

.84 %


.89 %


.90 %


1.10 %


1.16 %

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.52


1.53


1.53


1.58


1.61

Additional information










Period end common stock price

$ 238.01


$ 206.72


$ 201.48


$ 197.62


$ 193.99

Full-service domestic banking offices (3)

911


930


942


942


941

Full-time equivalent employees

21,662


21,866


22,080


22,383


22,590








(1)

In conjunction with the implementation of a new general ledger platform during the second quarter of 2026, the Company modified its methodology for calculating annualized taxable-equivalent rates for certain earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, including certain average deposit balances. Previously reported amounts have been adjusted to conform to the current presentation.

(2)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(3)

In the first quarter of 2026, thirteen domestic branches formerly classified as full service were designated as limited service per regulatory filings.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income



Three Months Ended




Six Months Ended




June 30,




June 30,



(Dollars in millions)

2026


2025


Change


2026


2025


Change

Interest income

$ 2,620


$ 2,609


- %


$ 5,156


$ 5,169


- %

Interest expense

828


896


-8


1,612


1,761


-8

Net interest income

1,792


1,713


5


3,544


3,408


4

Provision for credit losses

120


125


-4


260


255


2

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,672


1,588


5


3,284


3,153


4

Other income












Mortgage banking revenues

127


130


-2


254


248


2

Service charges on deposit accounts

144


137


4


283


270


5

Trust income

197


182


9


380


359


6

Brokerage services income

35


31


13


70


63


11

Trading account and other non-hedging

derivative gains

22


12


100


36


21


74

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

2


-


-


6


-


-

Other revenues from operations

213


191


12


400


333


20

Total other income

740


683


8


1,429


1,294


10

Other expense












Salaries and employee benefits

826


813


2


1,740


1,700


2

Equipment and net occupancy

129


130


-


262


262


-

Outside data processing and software

154


138


12


298


274


9

Professional and other services

89


86


2


182


170


7

FDIC assessments

18


22


-21


41


45


-10

Advertising and marketing

27


25


8


48


47


1

Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets

7


9


-27


16


22


-27

Other costs of operations

99


113


-12


200


231


-13

Total other expense

1,349


1,336


1


2,787


2,751


1

Income before taxes

1,063


935


14


1,926


1,696


14

Income taxes

245


219


12


444


396


12

Net income

$ 818


$ 716


14 %


$ 1,482


$ 1,300


14 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

(Dollars in millions)

2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

Interest income

$ 2,620


$ 2,536


$ 2,637


$ 2,680


$ 2,609

Interest expense

828


784


858


919


896

Net interest income

1,792


1,752


1,779


1,761


1,713

Provision for credit losses

120


140


125


125


125

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,672


1,612


1,654


1,636


1,588

Other income










Mortgage banking revenues

127


127


155


147


130

Service charges on deposit accounts

144


139


140


141


137

Trust income

197


183


184


181


182

Brokerage services income

35


35


34


34


31

Trading account and other non-hedging
derivative gains

22


14


19


18


12

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

2


4


1


1


-

Other revenues from operations

213


187


163


230


191

Total other income

740


689


696


752


683

Other expense










Salaries and employee benefits

826


914


809


833


813

Equipment and net occupancy

129


133


134


129


130

Outside data processing and software

154


144


146


138


138

Professional and other services

89


93


105


81


86

FDIC assessments

18


23


(8)


13


22

Advertising and marketing

27


21


32


23


25

Amortization of core deposit and other
intangible assets

7


9


10


10


9

Other costs of operations

99


101


151


136


113

Total other expense

1,349


1,438


1,379


1,363


1,336

Income before taxes

1,063


863


971


1,025


935

Income taxes

245


199


212


233


219

Net income

$ 818


$ 664


$ 759


$ 792


$ 716

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



June 30,



(Dollars in millions)

2026


2025


Change

ASSETS






Cash and due from banks

$ 1,939


$ 2,128


-9 %

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

15,499


19,297


-20

Investment securities

38,374


35,568


8

Loans:






Commercial and industrial

66,143


61,660


7

Real estate - commercial

24,492


24,567


-

Real estate - residential

25,384


24,117


5

Consumer

27,174


25,772


5

Total loans

143,193


136,116


5

Less: allowance for loan losses

2,176


2,197


-1

Net loans

141,017


133,919


5

Goodwill

8,465


8,465


-

Core deposit and other intangible assets

48


84


-43

Other assets

13,919


12,123


15

Total assets

$ 219,261


$ 211,584


4 %







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 48,295


$ 47,485


2 %

Interest-bearing deposits

120,590


116,968


3

Total deposits

168,885


164,453


3

Short-term borrowings

4,614


2,071


123

Long-term borrowings

13,568


12,380


10

Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,248


4,155


2

Total liabilities

191,315


183,059


5

Shareholders' equity:






Preferred

2,434


2,394


2

Common

25,512


26,131


-2

Total shareholders' equity

27,946


28,525


-2

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 219,261


$ 211,584


4 %

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend



June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

(Dollars in millions)

2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

ASSETS










Cash and due from banks

$ 1,939


$ 1,903


$ 1,701


$ 1,950


$ 2,128

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

15,499


14,445


17,068


16,751


19,297

Investment securities

38,374


38,621


36,649


36,864


35,568

Loans:










Commercial and industrial

66,143


65,391


63,548


61,887


61,660

Real estate - commercial

24,492


23,345


23,819


24,046


24,567

Real estate - residential

25,384


24,857


24,874


24,662


24,117

Consumer

27,174


26,321


26,461


26,379


25,772

Total loans

143,193


139,914


138,702


136,974


136,116

Less: allowance for loan losses

2,176


2,136


2,116


2,161


2,197

Net loans

141,017


137,778


136,586


134,813


133,919

Goodwill

8,465


8,465


8,465


8,465


8,465

Core deposit and other intangible assets

48


55


64


74


84

Other assets

13,919


13,469


12,977


12,360


12,123

Total assets

$ 219,261


$ 214,736


$ 213,510


$ 211,277


$ 211,584











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 48,295


$ 45,892


$ 46,509


$ 44,994


$ 47,485

Interest-bearing deposits

120,590


117,849


120,400


118,432


116,968

Total deposits

168,885


163,741


166,909


163,426


164,453

Short-term borrowings

4,614


7,851


2,149


2,059


2,071

Long-term borrowings

13,568


11,175


10,911


12,928


12,380

Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,248


3,997


4,364


4,136


4,155

Total liabilities

191,315


186,764


184,333


182,549


183,059

Shareholders' equity:










Preferred

2,434


2,434


2,834


2,394


2,394

Common

25,512


25,538


26,343


26,334


26,131

Total shareholders' equity

27,946


27,972


29,177


28,728


28,525

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 219,261


$ 214,736


$ 213,510


$ 211,277


$ 211,584

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates







Three Months Ended


Change in Balance


Six Months Ended




June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30, 2026 from


June 30,


Change


2026


2026


2025


March 31,


June 30,


2026


2025


in

(Dollars in millions)

Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


2026


2025


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


Balance

ASSETS


























Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 15,061


3.72 %


$ 16,231


3.71 %


$ 19,698


4.47 %


-7 %


-24 %


$ 15,642


3.72 %


$ 19,697


4.48 %


-21 %

Investment securities (1) (2)

38,728


4.29


37,845


4.22


35,335


3.80


2


10


38,289


4.25


34,909


3.88


10

Loans:


























Commercial and industrial

66,069


6.00


63,804


6.00


61,036


6.40


4


8


64,942


6.00


61,046


6.38


6

Real estate - commercial (1)

23,553


6.27


23,496


6.11


25,333


6.40


-


-7


23,525


6.19


25,794


6.32


-9

Real estate - residential

25,086


4.64


24,817


4.56


23,684


4.52


1


6


24,952


4.60


23,431


4.48


6

Consumer

26,719


6.46


26,306


6.48


25,354


6.57


2


5


26,514


6.47


24,856


6.57


7

Total loans (1)

141,427


5.89


138,423


5.85


135,407


6.10


2


4


139,933


5.87


135,127


6.08


4

Other (1)

-


-


95


3.49


95


3.47


-100


-100


47


-


96


3.47


-51

Total earning assets (1)

195,216


5.40


192,594


5.35


190,535


5.51


1


2


193,911


5.38


189,829


5.51


2

Goodwill

8,465




8,465




8,465




-


-


8,465




8,465




-

Core deposit and other intangible assets

51




59




89




-13


-42


55




90




-39

Other assets

12,800




12,710




11,172




1


15


12,755




10,912




17

Total assets

$ 216,532




$ 213,828




$ 210,261




1 %


3 %


$ 215,186




$ 209,296




3 %



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Interest-bearing deposits


























Savings and interest-checking

deposits (1)

$ 105,752


1.81 %


$ 106,570


1.84 %


$ 103,934


2.24 %


-1 %


2 %


$ 106,159


1.82 %


$ 102,741


2.22 %


3 %

Time deposits (1)

13,808


3.02


13,059


3.02


14,171


3.48


6


-3


13,435


3.02


14,140


3.52


-5

Total interest-bearing deposits (1)

119,560


1.95


119,629


1.97


118,105


2.39


-


1


119,594


1.96


116,881


2.38


2

Short-term borrowings

8,016


3.86


5,695


3.86


3,327


4.49


41


141


6,862


3.86


3,100


4.51


121

Long-term borrowings (1)

12,778


5.33


11,064


5.41


10,936


5.70


15


17


11,926


5.37


11,109


5.64


7

Total interest-bearing liabilities (1)

140,354


2.36


136,388


2.32


132,368


2.71


3


6


138,382


2.35


131,090


2.70


6

Noninterest-bearing deposits

43,964




44,547




45,153




-1


-3


44,254




45,294




-2

Other liabilities (1)

4,275




4,245




4,074




1


5


4,259




4,081




4

Total liabilities

188,593




185,180




181,595




2


4


186,895




180,465




4

Shareholders' equity

27,939




28,648




28,666




-2


-3


28,291




28,831




-2

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 216,532




$ 213,828




$ 210,261




1 %


3 %


$ 215,186




$ 209,296




3 %

Net interest spread (1)



3.04




3.03




2.80








3.03




2.81



Contribution of interest-free funds (1)



.66




.67




.82








.67




.83



Net interest margin (1)



3.70 %




3.70 %




3.62 %








3.70 %




3.64 %










(1)

In conjunction with the implementation of a new general ledger platform during the second quarter of 2026, the Company modified its methodology for calculating annualized taxable-equivalent rates for certain earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, including certain average deposit balances. Previously reported amounts have been adjusted to conform to the current presentation.

(2)

Yields on investment securities for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 reflect $20 million and $18 million, respectively, of lower taxable-equivalent interest income resulting from an alignment of amortization periods for certain municipal bonds obtained from the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc.

Supplemental Information - Loan Balances



June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

(Dollars in millions)

2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

Commercial and industrial










Commercial and industrial excluding

owner-occupied real estate by industry:










Financial and insurance

$ 13,852


$ 13,545


$ 12,794


$ 12,084


$ 12,138

Services

8,559


8,235


7,910


7,689


7,646

Motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers

6,972


7,069


7,191


6,637


6,502

Manufacturing

6,407


6,424


6,112


6,241


6,189

Wholesale

4,343


4,359


4,386


4,246


4,246

Transportation, communications, utilities

4,208


3,937


3,890


3,755


3,807

Retail

3,330


3,316


3,098


3,114


3,079

Construction

2,450


2,311


2,265


2,206


2,275

Health services

1,712


1,841


1,822


1,780


1,879

Real estate investors

1,526


1,668


1,579


1,506


1,314

Other

1,400


1,365


1,303


1,568


1,377

Total commercial and industrial

excluding owner-occupied real estate

54,759


54,070


52,350


50,826


50,452

Owner-occupied real estate by industry:










Services

2,362


2,377


2,368


2,308


2,402

Motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers

2,180


2,217


2,234


2,162


2,239

Retail

1,926


1,916


1,893


1,825


1,808

Health services

1,464


1,335


1,268


1,320


1,313

Wholesale

1,035


1,029


978


975


951

Manufacturing

712


727


791


783


785

Real estate investors

607


617


616


634


630

Other

1,098


1,103


1,050


1,054


1,080

Total owner-occupied real estate

11,384


11,321


11,198


11,061


11,208

Total commercial and industrial

66,143


65,391


63,548


61,887


61,660

Commercial real estate










Permanent finance by property type:










Apartments/Multifamily

7,124


6,628


6,837


6,548


6,082

Retail/Service

4,259


4,237


4,164


4,320


4,435

Industrial/Warehouse

3,276


2,462


2,297


2,175


2,098

Office

3,147


3,282


3,423


3,487


3,720

Hotel

1,665


1,727


1,743


1,776


1,889

Health Services

1,583


1,507


1,548


1,554


1,669

Other

180


187


180


202


262

Total permanent

21,234


20,030


20,192


20,062


20,155

Construction/Development

3,258


3,315


3,627


3,984


4,412

Total commercial real estate

24,492


23,345


23,819


24,046


24,567

Residential real estate










Residential real estate

25,384


24,857


24,874


24,662


24,117

Consumer










Home equity lines and loans

4,891


4,796


4,807


4,730


4,634

Recreational finance

14,856


14,144


14,092


14,152


13,666

Automobile

4,969


5,016


5,167


5,223


5,260

Other

2,458


2,365


2,395


2,274


2,212

Total consumer

27,174


26,321


26,461


26,379


25,772

Total loans

$ 143,193


$ 139,914


$ 138,702


$ 136,974


$ 136,116

Supplemental Information - Mortgage Banking Activities



Three Months Ended


Change


Six Months Ended


Change


June 30,


March 31,






June 30,


June 30,





(Dollars in millions)

2026


2026


Amount


%


2026


2025


Amount


%

Residential mortgage banking revenues
















Gains on loans originated for sale

$ 7


$ 8


$ (1)


-9 %


$ 15


$ 14


$ 1


5 %

Loan servicing:
















Loan servicing fees

33


32


1


2


65


70


(5)


-6

Changes in fair value of mortgage loan

servicing right assets, net of hedging activities

(11)


(13)


2


15


(24)


-


(24)


-

Loan sub-servicing and other fees

67


62


5


9


129


95


34


35

Total loan servicing

89


81


8


10


170


165


5


3

Total residential mortgage banking revenues

$ 96


$ 89


$ 7


8 %


$ 185


$ 179


$ 6


3 %

New commitments to originate loans for sale

$ 411


$ 400


$ 11


3 %


$ 811


$ 612


$ 199


33 %


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

(Dollars in millions)

2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

Balances at period end










Loans held for sale

$ 256


$ 327


$ 441


$ 327


$ 222

Commitments to originate loans for sale

258


222


224


329


248

Commitments to sell loans

467


544


645


576


407

Capitalized mortgage loan servicing assets

540


542


287


305


326











Loans serviced for others

35,253


35,586


35,873


36,421


36,952

Loans sub-serviced for others

183,599


123,968


156,938


161,785


157,608

Total loans serviced for others

$ 218,852


$ 159,554


$ 192,811


$ 198,206


$ 194,560


Three Months Ended


Change


Six Months Ended


Change


June 30,


March 31,






June 30,


June 30,





(Dollars in millions)

2026


2026


Amount


%


2026


2025


Amount


%

Commercial mortgage banking revenues
















Gains on loans originated for sale

$ 13


$ 18


$ (5)


-28 %


$ 31


$ 30


$ 1


3 %

Loan servicing fees and other

18


20


(2)


-11


38


39


(1)


-

Total commercial mortgage banking revenues

$ 31


$ 38


$ (7)


-19 %


$ 69


$ 69


$ -


1 %

Loans originated for sale to other investors

$ 746


$ 1,135


$ (389)


-34 %


$ 1,881


$ 2,087


$ (206)


-10 %


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

(Dollars in millions)

2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

Balances at period end










Loans held for sale

$ 259


$ 359


$ 484


$ 278


$ 361

Commitments to originate loans for sale

485


529


773


1,074


659

Commitments to sell loans

740


903


1,253


1,292


1,017

Capitalized mortgage loan servicing assets

136


138


132


123


124











Loans serviced for others

31,368


30,934


30,309


28,957


28,416

Loans sub-serviced for others

4,072


4,194


4,231


4,297


4,209

Total loans serviced for others

$ 35,440


$ 35,128


$ 34,540


$ 33,254


$ 32,625

Supplemental Information - Other Revenues from Operations



Three Months Ended






Six Months Ended






June 30,


March 31,


Change


June 30,


June 30,


Change

(Dollars in millions)

2026


2026


Amount


%


2026


2025


Amount


%

Letter of credit and other credit-related fees

$ 55


$ 54


$ 1


- %


$ 109


$ 107


$ 2


2 %

Merchant discount and credit card fees

47


41


6


17


88


89


(1)


-2

Bank owned life insurance revenue

20


18


2


5


38


35


3


8

Equipment operating lease income

11


11


-


1


22


25


(3)


-12

BLG income

47


33


14


43


80


-


80


-

Other

33


30


3


11


63


77


(14)


-17

Total other revenues from operations

$ 213


$ 187


$ 26


14 %


$ 400


$ 333


$ 67


20 %


Three Months Ended


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

(Dollars in millions)

2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

Letter of credit and other credit-related fees

$ 55


$ 54


$ 57


$ 55


$ 58

Merchant discount and credit card fees

47


41


46


51


50

Bank owned life insurance revenue

20


18


19


21


17

Equipment operating lease income

11


11


11


12


14

BLG income

47


33


-


20


-

Other

33


30


30


71


52

Total other revenues from operations

$ 213


$ 187


$ 163


$ 230


$ 191

Supplemental Information - Interest Rate Swap Agreements


(Dollars in billions)

June 30, 2026


September 30, 2026


December 31, 2026


March 31, 2027


June 30, 2027


September 30, 2027


December 31, 2027

Fair value hedges:














Active

$ 6.1


$ 6.1


$ 6.1


$ 6.1


$ 6.1


$ 5.1


$ 5.1

Cash flow hedges:














Active

16.0


13.7


14.5


14.0


12.7


10.7


9.6

Forward-starting

10.2


5.0


4.2


2.0


-


-


-















Fair value hedges -

weighted-average fixed rate:














Active

3.56 %


3.56 %


3.56 %


3.56 %


3.56 %


3.66 %


3.66 %

Cash flow hedges -

weighted-average fixed rate:














Active

3.82


3.62


3.62


3.60


3.64


3.63


3.57

Forward-starting

3.52


3.64


3.65


3.91


-


-


-

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

(Dollars in millions, except per share)








Income statement data








Net income








Net income

$ 818


$ 716


$ 1,482


$ 1,300

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

5


8


12


18

Net operating income

$ 823


$ 724


$ 1,494


$ 1,318

Earnings per common share








Diluted earnings per common share

$ 5.32


$ 4.24


$ 9.44


$ 7.55

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.03


.04


.08


.11

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 5.35


$ 4.28


$ 9.52


$ 7.66

Other expense








Other expense

$ 1,349


$ 1,336


$ 2,787


$ 2,751

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(7)


(9)


(16)


(22)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 1,342


$ 1,327


$ 2,771


$ 2,729

Efficiency ratio








Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 1,342


$ 1,327


$ 2,771


$ 2,729

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,804


$ 1,722


$ 3,567


$ 3,429

Other income

740


683


1,429


1,294

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

2


-


6


-

Denominator

$ 2,542


$ 2,405


$ 4,990


$ 4,723

Efficiency ratio

52.8 %


55.2 %


55.5 %


57.8 %

Balance sheet data








Average assets








Average assets

$ 216,532


$ 210,261


$ 215,186


$ 209,296

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(51)


(89)


(55)


(90)

Deferred taxes

17


26


18


26

Average tangible assets

$ 208,033


$ 201,733


$ 206,684


$ 200,767

Average common equity








Average total equity

$ 27,939


$ 28,666


$ 28,291


$ 28,831

Preferred stock

(2,434)


(2,394)


(2,505)


(2,394)

Average common equity

25,505


26,272


25,786


26,437

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(51)


(89)


(55)


(90)

Deferred taxes

17


26


18


26

Average tangible common equity

$ 17,006


$ 17,744


$ 17,284


$ 17,908

At end of quarter








Total assets








Total assets

$ 219,261


$ 211,584





Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)





Core deposit and other intangible assets

(48)


(84)





Deferred taxes

17


25





Total tangible assets

$ 210,765


$ 203,060





Total common equity








Total equity

$ 27,946


$ 28,525





Preferred stock

(2,434)


(2,394)





Common equity

25,512


26,131





Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)





Core deposit and other intangible assets

(48)


(84)





Deferred taxes

17


25





Total tangible common equity

$ 17,016


$ 17,607












(1)

After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

(Dollars in millions, except per share)










Income statement data










Net income










Net income

$ 818


$ 664


$ 759


$ 792


$ 716

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

5


7


8


6


8

Net operating income

$ 823


$ 671


$ 767


$ 798


$ 724

Earnings per common share










Diluted earnings per common share

$ 5.32


$ 4.13


$ 4.67


$ 4.82


$ 4.24

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.03


.05


.05


.05


.04

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 5.35


$ 4.18


$ 4.72


$ 4.87


$ 4.28

Other expense










Other expense

$ 1,349


$ 1,438


$ 1,379


$ 1,363


$ 1,336

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(7)


(9)


(10)


(10)


(9)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 1,342


$ 1,429


$ 1,369


$ 1,353


$ 1,327

Efficiency ratio










Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 1,342


$ 1,429


$ 1,369


$ 1,353


$ 1,327

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,804


$ 1,763


$ 1,790


$ 1,773


$ 1,722

Other income

740


689


696


752


683

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

2


4


1


1


-

Denominator

$ 2,542


$ 2,448


$ 2,485


$ 2,524


$ 2,405

Efficiency ratio

52.8 %


58.3 %


55.1 %


53.6 %


55.2 %

Balance sheet data










Average assets










Average assets

$ 216,532


$ 213,828


$ 212,891


$ 211,053


$ 210,261

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(51)


(59)


(69)


(79)


(89)

Deferred taxes

17


19


22


24


26

Average tangible assets

$ 208,033


$ 205,323


$ 204,379


$ 202,533


$ 201,733

Average common equity










Average total equity

$ 27,939


$ 28,648


$ 28,970


$ 28,583


$ 28,666

Preferred stock

(2,434)


(2,576)


(2,691)


(2,394)


(2,394)

Average common equity

25,505


26,072


26,279


26,189


26,272

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(51)


(59)


(69)


(79)


(89)

Deferred taxes

17


19


22


24


26

Average tangible common equity

$ 17,006


$ 17,567


$ 17,767


$ 17,669


$ 17,744

At end of quarter










Total assets










Total assets

$ 219,261


$ 214,736


$ 213,510


$ 211,277


$ 211,584

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(48)


(55)


(64)


(74)


(84)

Deferred taxes

17


18


20


23


25

Total tangible assets

$ 210,765


$ 206,234


$ 205,001


$ 202,761


$ 203,060

Total common equity










Total equity

$ 27,946


$ 27,972


$ 29,177


$ 28,728


$ 28,525

Preferred stock

(2,434)


(2,434)


(2,834)


(2,394)


(2,394)

Common equity

25,512


25,538


26,343


26,334


26,131

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(48)


(55)


(64)


(74)


(84)

Deferred taxes

17


18


20


23


25

Total tangible common equity

$ 17,016


$ 17,036


$ 17,834


$ 17,818


$ 17,607








(1)

After any related tax effect.

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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