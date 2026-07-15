

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Global market sentiment got a boost amidst lower-than-expected levels of consumer price inflation in the U.S. as well as positive earnings updates from the corporate sector. However, persisting geopolitical tensions from the Middle East conflict limited gains.



Wall Street Futures are trading in a mildly positive territory ahead of the release of producer price inflation readings from the U.S. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading in the red. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly positive note.



Dollar Index has edged up from the flatline. Bond yields mostly hardened. The likelihood of a quarter percent interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve on July 29, as revealed by the CME FedWatch tool is currently at 14 percent versus 16 percent a day earlier.



Crude oil price benchmarks have extended gains as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted. Gold prices have decreased. Cryptocurrencies have surged ahead.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,534.40, up 0.05% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,556.20, up 0.16% Germany's DAX at 24,927.18, down 0.86% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,501.81, down 0.26% France's CAC 40 at 8,342.90, down 0.29% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,264.65, down 0.25% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 68,755.00, up 1.49% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,841.10, up 0.37% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,955.58, down 0.29% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,681.10, up 1.40% South Korea's KOSPI at 7,284.41, up 6.24%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 101.00, up 0.08% EUR/USD at 1.1413, down 0.07% GBP/USD at 1.3392, up 0.01% USD/JPY at 162.41, up 0.15% AUD/USD at 0.6982, up 0.07% USD/CAD at 1.4066, up 0.05%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.606%, up 0.46% Germany at 3.1040%, up 1.14% France at 3.923%, up 1.32% U.K. at 4.9925%, up 0.31% Japan at 2.692%, down 0.41%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $85.65, up 1.09% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $80.11, up 0.97% Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,034.75, down 0.86% Silver Futures (Sep) at $58.33, down 1.31%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $64,591.93, up 3.27% Ethereum at $1,875.21, up 5.06% BNB at $577.22, up 1.46% XRP at $1.10, up 3.63% Solana at $77.26, up 3.09%



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