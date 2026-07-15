Flex for Good Surpasses $1 Million in Direct Rental Assistance, Marking a New Model for Preventing Eviction

Independent nonprofit built on Flex's payment infrastructure delivers rapid, targeted support to renters facing short term financial shocks

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flex for Good , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on eviction prevention, today announced it has delivered more than $1 million in direct rental assistance to more than 800 renters facing eviction risk.

The milestone marks an early proof point for a model Flex for Good was built to test: that financial hardship can be identified before it becomes a housing crisis, and that assistance can reach a household quickly, before a short-term disruption becomes a formal eviction.

How It Works

Flex for Good is supported by Flex , which provides the underlying platform infrastructure, technology, data, and payment rails to identify renters facing financial distress and distribute assistance quickly and securely, and by philanthropic partners whose contributions go directly to renters rather than to overhead. Flex for Good has partnered with organizations including Hope+Door , a national nonprofit that provides emergency rent relief grants directly to landlords to keep families housed. Flex for Good serves as the identification, verification, and distribution channel.

The nonprofit's broader mission is to leverage the Flex platform to help community partners intervene sooner, with better data in hand, and reach renters before a short-term hardship becomes a formal eviction crisis.

Since launching, Flex for Good has directed its support toward renters navigating exactly these kinds of moments. The organization has also mobilized during large scale events, reaching renters affected by the Los Angeles wildfires and Florida hurricanes, and direct assistance to federal workers, active duty military, and SNAP households during the recent federal government shutdown.

Behind the scenes, Flex for Good has focused on making each dollar move faster and more accurately. Automating renter communications has dramatically reduced processing times, cutting the time to process applications and distribute funds from 10 days to 72 hours, based on Flex for Good's pilot with Hope+Door . A new scoring framework has further pushed distribution accuracy above 90 percent. The organization is now building AI enabled tools to help partners verify eligibility documentation, aimed at shortening the review period while keeping the process rigorous.

In parallel, Flex for Good is launching a rigorous evaluation to study eviction outcomes for grant recipients compared to renters who did not receive upstream assistance. The findings will be shared with the broader housing ecosystem in an effort to deepen understanding of which upstream interventions most effectively prevent renters from entering the eviction pipeline and reduce downstream strain on public resources.

Why It Matters

Rent is the largest recurring expense for most American households, and for renters living close to the margin, a single disruption can be the difference between staying housed and entering the eviction pipeline. Traditional rental assistance, whether through government programs or nonprofit intervention, tends to arrive only after a household is already in crisis, which makes it slower and more expensive to administer than it needs to be.

Flex for Good's early results suggest a different starting point is possible: pairing the reach of one of the largest national rent payment networks with the independence and accountability of a standalone nonprofit. By using data, payment infrastructure, and capital together, Flex for Good aims to help partners identify needs earlier, deploy assistance faster, and build a more proactive rental safety net.

The organization is intentionally starting within that existing network so it can rigorously test and refine who it reaches, how quickly support is delivered, and what outcomes result; learnings it expects will inform how the model scales through future nonprofit and public sector partnerships.

"Time is the last thing you can afford if you're facing the risk of eviction. We need better ways of getting tenants who have fallen behind on rent the help they need as soon as possible. Flex for Good and its partners are testing a promising alternative: identify financial distress early, deliver support quickly, and evaluate whether it helps renters remain stably housed. If it works, it has the potential to reduce housing instability and downstream strain on public resources." - Peter Hepburn, Flex for Good Board Member (Associate Professor of Sociology, Rutgers University-Newark, and Research Collaborator, Eviction Lab at Princeton University)

"This collaboration between Hope+Door and Flex proves that when the right tools meet the right heart, we can scale our impact across the country without losing the personal touch that is so essential to our work." - Amy Krulik, Executive Director, Hope+Door

"Flex's network was built to move rent. What we have learned is that the same rails can carry more than that. By offering that infrastructure through Flex for Good to nonprofit, philanthropic and government partners, we think it can carry resilience, reaching a family early enough to matter, not after a crisis has already taken hold. Hope+Door is proof that this works at a small scale. We want to make it available to anyone doing this work who needs infrastructure they do not have to build themselves." - Shragie Lichtenstein, CEO, Flex

About Flex for Good

Flex for Good is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on eviction prevention for renters facing short term financial shocks. It is supported by Flex and by philanthropic partners including Hope+Door. Learn more or donate at flexforgood.org .

Media Contact

media@getflex.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c20b893-156b-4194-a20d-10adb1126851