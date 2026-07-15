Up to 40% of dogs may have radiographic osteoarthritis New long-acting monoclonal antibody therapy offers three months of osteoarthritis pain relief for dogs with a single injection

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) today announced that it has recently launched Lenivia(izenivetmab injection) in Canada and the European Union (EU) member states a new long-acting monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy designed to deliver up to three months of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management with a single subcutaneous injection. Backed by a decade of science and research, Lenivia demonstrated a sustained reduction in pain in a pivotal nine-month European field study, with effects observed from as early as Day 7 after the first injection1. Lenivia targets nerve growth factor (NGF), a recognized mediator of pain and inflammation, and binds to a different site on NGF versus already commercialised anti-NGF mAbs.

Up to 40% of dogsmay have radiographic osteoarthritis2,3, a chronic and progressive condition that can lower quality of life for dogs. OA pain erodes a dog's mobility, sleep, behavior and social relationships4. As dogs and cats live longer due to advances in veterinary care and nutrition, the number of senior pets is growing5,6. With age, conditions such as osteoarthritis become more common highlighting the need for safe, effective long-term pain management options7,8. For millions of pet owners across Europe and Canada, the impact on their dogs' quality of life is impossible to ignore. Medications that are more convenient in delivering sustained pain control for this chronic disease fill an unmet need to achieve increased compliance with treatment.

A longer-acting option for a chronic condition

"Osteoarthritis affects millions of dogs across Europe and Canada, and for many pet owners, watching their companion struggle with pain, reduced mobility and lower quality of life is deeply personal," said Jamie Brannan, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Zoetis. "Our investment in long-acting monoclonal antibody therapies reflects Zoetis' commitment to addressing this unmet need with science-driven solutions that help veterinary professionals and pet owners keep dogs more comfortable as part of a broader, individualized management plan. A longer dosing interval can help free up capacity in the practice while offering pet owners greater convenience and improved compliance for the dog which supports more consistent, long-term management of this chronic condition. We look forward to supporting veterinary professionals as the therapy becomes widely available."

Continued innovation to meet medical needs

Zoetis continues to advance care for animals around the globe with a robust pipeline fueled by lifecycle innovation, geographic expansion and new innovation. Lenivia builds on Zoetis' established OA pain portfolio for dogs, including Rimadyl (carprofen), Trocoxil (mavacoxib), and Librela (bedinvetmab). In Europe, having launched Rimadyl for dogs in 1997, Trocoxil in 2009, and Librela in 2021, Zoetis has a strong track record of delivering new medications to address the unmet needs of dogs with OA pain, and the veterinarians managing their OA pain. Lenivia is backed by extensive scientific research supporting its safety and efficacy in treating OA pain, and is designed to provide OA pain relief for a longer period of time, offering sustained pain control, added convenience, and potentially improved compliance for pet owners and more treatment options for veterinarians.

About Lenivia

Lenivia (izenivetmab) is a monoclonal antibody therapy for the management of pain associated with osteoarthritis in dogs. Lenivia binds to NGF to reduce its effects. Lenivia is administered as a subcutaneous injection once every three months. Lenivia should not be used in dogs with known hypersensitivity to izenivetmab, or breeding, pregnant or lactating dogs, or dogs less than 12 months of age. Based on clinical trial studies conducted for global development and the assessment of the different regulatory agencies, the most common side effect reported in the EU product label information is immediate pain upon injection (common: 1-10 dogs per 100 treated). Uncommon side effects (1-10 dogs per 1,000 treated) included ataxia, polydipsia and polyuria. In Canada, the Client Information Sheet (CIS) reports the following clinical signs as possible side effects in dogs receiving Lenivia: balance problems, weakness or trouble standing, decreased appetite, vomiting or diarrhea, drinking more and urinating more.

For full clinical and safety information, including indications, contraindications, special warnings and full list of adverse events, please refer to the product labeling in your jurisdiction. Lenivia should be used under the guidance of a veterinary professional. Click here for the EU Summary of Product Characteristics. For the Canadian Product Information, please refer to the Compendium of Veterinary Products.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the world's leading animal health company, driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. With a legacy of nearly 75 years, Zoetis continues to pioneer ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, supporting veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners in over 100 countries. We integrate deep scientific expertise, data-driven R&D, advanced manufacturing, robust post marketing surveillance (PV), and commercial excellence to deliver meaningful innovation across medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and digital solutions. Guided by our vision to be the most trusted and valued animal health company, Zoetis is committed to setting new standards for the future of animal care through innovation, customer obsession, and purpose-driven colleagues. To learn more, visit Zoetis.com.

¹ Lenivia EU Summary of Product Characteristics (SPC). Zoetis Belgium. EU/2/25/355/001-015.

² Enomoto M, de Castro N, Hash J, et al. Prevalence of radiographic appendicular osteoarthritis and associated clinical signs in young dogs. Sci Rep. 2024;14(1):2827.

³ Roitner M, Klever J, Reese S, Meyer-Lindenberg A. Prevalence of osteoarthritis in the shoulder, elbow, hip and stifle joints of dogs older than 8 years. Vet J. 2024;305:106132.

4 Lascelles BDX, Brown DC, Conzemius MG, Gill M, Oshinsky ML, Sharkey ML. Measurement of chronic pain in companion animals: discussions from the Pain in Animals Workshop (PAW) 2017. Vet J. 2019;250:71-78.

5 Han, H. J. (2025). Toward a new era of companion animal longevity and well-being. Journal of Veterinary Science, 26(Suppl 1), S1-S4.

6 Oh, W. S., Armstrong, P. J. (2025). Geroscience and aging interventions in dogs and cats: from mechanisms to clinical care. Journal of Veterinary Science, 26(Suppl 1), S157-S180.

7 Anderson, K. L., O'Neill, D. G., Brodbelt, D. C., Church, D. B., Meeson, R. L., Sargan, D. R. (2018). Prevalence, duration and risk factors for appendicular osteoarthritis in a UK dog population under primary veterinary care. Scientific Reports, 8, 5641.

8 Anderson, K. L., Zulch, H., O'Neill, D. G., Meeson, R. L., Collins, L. M. (2020). Risk factors for canine osteoarthritis and its predisposing arthropathies: A systematic review. Frontiers in Veterinary Science, 7, 220.

DISCLOSURE NOTICES

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect the current views of Zoetis with respect to: our business plans or prospects; expectations regarding products, product approvals or licenses, products under development; and other future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections thereof captioned "Forward-Looking Statements and Factors That May Affect Future Results" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K. These filings and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.zoetis.com, or on request from Zoetis.

All trademarks are the property of Zoetis Services LLC or a related company or a licensor unless otherwise noted. 2026 Zoetis Services LLC. All rights reserved.

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